Joe Public's Xolisa Dyeshana and Pepe Marais ranked at annual World Creative Rankings

13 Apr 2023
Issued by: Joe Public
The Drum has released the much-anticipated World Creative Rankings; both Xolisa Dyeshana and Pepe Marais have been ranked in the Chief Creative Officers Ranking with positions 75th and 78th respectively.
Joe Public's Xolisa Dyeshana and Pepe Marais ranked at annual World Creative Rankings

The World Creative Rankings are evaluated by examining the results from 19 leading industry award programmes, giving the industry a credible guide to who the most-awarded agencies, brands, campaigns and people are.

Marais was also recognised for his valuable contribution to the industry and inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame in 2022.

“Being recognised on a global scale is an extreme honour, alongside my creative partner. We look forward to continuing our growth and transformation in the industry on a global scale,” comments Xolisa Dyeshana, shareholder and chief creative officer at Joe Public.

The Drum is a leader in marketing, media and creativity and I am humbled to be ranked on this global list alongside the best in the industry. This ranking speaks to the phenomenal clients we have, who continually trust us to execute work that fosters growth for their brands,” he concludes.

Joe Public
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
Joe Public, Pepe Marais, Xolisa Dyeshana

