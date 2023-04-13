Amstel Lager reveals refreshed packaging design

Heineken-owned beer brand Amstel Lager has unveiled a new contemporary packaging design, which debuts on South African shelves this month.

Source: Supplied

Amstel said that while the packaging is being refreshed to be "stylish and more appealing to consumers", the beer itself won’t be changing its formula or age-old brewing technique.

The new packaging design includes changes in colour and design, packaging material and bottle labels. The green and gold packaging has been replaced with a gold and white design. and the shrink wrap packaging has been replaced with more eco-aware carton packaging. The bottle labels have been changed from pressure-sensitive labels (PSL) or self-adhesive labels to paper labels.

"The new packaging reflects Amstel's commitment to innovation and growth while honouring it’s perfectly balanced and refreshing taste," said Boipelo Malao: senior brand manager: Amstel Lager.

"Our aim is to make the Amstel brand more relevant and appealing to our modern South African consumer, without compromising on the taste credentials and quality that has made us a favourite among beer lovers nationally."

The new packaging design was rolled out in the first week of April.