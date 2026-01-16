South Africa
Tourism Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Cape Town TourismEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Kruger National Park: Flooding forces full suspension of tourism activities

    Persistent heavy rainfall continues across Kruger National Park (KNP), prompting SANParks to maintain the suspension of day visitor access. Entry is now limited to essential vehicles, overnight guests, and staff, as parts of the park remain flooded and some roads are damaged.
    16 Jan 2026
    16 Jan 2026
    Source: SanParks
    Source: SanParks

    Access to the park is currently limited to overnight guests at Berg en Dal, Pretoriuskop, and Skukuza rest camps, essential operational vehicles, and airport transfers with proof of bookings.

    The northern regions of the park remain inaccessible due to flooding and damaged roads.

    Flooding at Satara Rest Camp

    Staff living quarters at Satara Rest Camp were flooded, prompting evacuations → and staff were evacuated, according to SanParks officials. No injuries were reported, and the rest camp remains closed with water and electricity disrupted.

    All tourism activities, including guided game drives and bush walks, remain suspended. Many internal roads are currently saturated, damaged, or unsafe for travel.

    Safety guidance for guests

    • Visitors are advised to follow SanParks updates and local traffic advisories
    • Avoid attempting entry if not listed under essential access
    • Monitor road conditions outside the park, as surrounding provincial and regional routes are also affected

    SanParks is coordinating with disaster management authorities and continues to provide updates as the situation develops, officials said. They emphasised that visitor, staff, and community safety remain the top priority.

    Read more: road closures, Kruger National Park, travel safety, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz