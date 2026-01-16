Kruger National Park: Flooding forces full suspension of tourism activities

Persistent heavy rainfall continues across Kruger National Park (KNP), prompting SANParks to maintain the suspension of day visitor access. Entry is now limited to essential vehicles, overnight guests, and staff, as parts of the park remain flooded and some roads are damaged.

Source: SanParks

Access to the park is currently limited to overnight guests at Berg en Dal, Pretoriuskop, and Skukuza rest camps, essential operational vehicles, and airport transfers with proof of bookings.

The northern regions of the park remain inaccessible due to flooding and damaged roads.

Flooding at Satara Rest Camp

Staff living quarters at Satara Rest Camp were flooded, prompting evacuations → and staff were evacuated, according to SanParks officials. No injuries were reported, and the rest camp remains closed with water and electricity disrupted.

All tourism activities, including guided game drives and bush walks, remain suspended. Many internal roads are currently saturated, damaged, or unsafe for travel.

Safety guidance for guests

• Visitors are advised to follow SanParks updates and local traffic advisories

• Avoid attempting entry if not listed under essential access

• Monitor road conditions outside the park, as surrounding provincial and regional routes are also affected

SanParks is coordinating with disaster management authorities and continues to provide updates as the situation develops, officials said. They emphasised that visitor, staff, and community safety remain the top priority.