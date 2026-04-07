Closure of N3 northbound carriageway at Market Road

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) had advised motorists of the full road closure on the N3 Northbound carriageway at Market Road Overpass in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The closure will be on Saturday, 11 April 2026, between 9pm and 5am to facilitate the installation of the soffit beams as part of the construction of the New Market Road overpass bridge.

“Our traffic accommodation team, in collaboration with the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), has meticulously planned the closures and will actively manage and monitor them for the entire duration,” KwaZulu-Natal Sanral specialist geometrics engineer Jason Lowe said.

An additional alternative route for light vehicles is via the Ashburton Interchange northbound carriageway (NBC) off-ramp, which will be implemented based on traffic volumes and at the discretion of the RTI.

The closure will allow work to continue on the R1.91bn N3 upgrade project between Gladys Manzi Road and the New England Road Interchange, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving safety.

The construction on Gladys Manzi Road (km 5.9) to New England Road Interchange (km 9.0) will upgrade the existing cross-section of the N3 from two northbound and three southbound lanes to four northbound and five southbound lanes per carriageway.

The full closure on the N3 Northbound will be implemented as follows:

Date: 11 April 2026 from 9pm until 5am on the N3 Northbound.

Date: 12 April 2026 (alternative date in case of inclement weather on the above) from 9pm until 5am on the N3 Northbound.

Alternative route: Via Market Road offramp on temporary road to Market Road onramp and back onto N3.

“We understand that these road closures cause major disruption and have planned them to take place at times when the disruption is minimised.

“Trucks and heavy vehicles are advised to try to delay trips over this period or find suitable staging areas to avoid major congestion.

“Public transport operators are asked to ensure their drivers are aware of route closures and alternatives affecting their commuter routes,” Lowe said.

Light vehicle traffic, as well as emergency services and traffic management, are advised to make use of alternative routes.

“Sanral apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s patience during the ongoing major road enhancements.”