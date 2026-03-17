Ramaphosa outlines plan to transform SA’s transport network

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a more efficient, inclusive, and resilient transport system to unlock economic opportunity and strengthen South Africa’s competitiveness, speaking at the inaugural National Transport Conference at Gallagher Estate, Johannesburg, which takes place from 16 to 18 March.

“An effective transport and logistics system is not merely about moving goods and people. It is about unlocking opportunity, restoring competitiveness, reducing inequality and enabling inclusive growth,” Ramaphosa said.

“By the same measure, it is vital for the development of our rural areas, enabling farmers to get their produce to market and communities to access services. In a country where the majority of its people were deliberately removed and settled far from economic opportunities, an effective, affordable and safe transport system is essential to narrow those distances.”

The three-day conference brings together government officials, business and labour leaders, and regional partners from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to address the challenges and opportunities facing the country’s transport infrastructure.

Strengthening logistics and rail

The President outlined government strategies to reduce road congestion and improve freight efficiency, citing that 69% of freight currently moves by road, costing the economy nearly R1bn daily.

"Together, these policies seek to re-establish rail as the backbone of our logistics network. They seek to bring in new investment from private operators while keeping strategic infrastructure – our rail lines and ports – in public ownership, as assets that belong to all the people of South Africa," he said.

Ramaphosa noted that private operators have been conditionally awarded train slots covering 24 million tonnes per year, with operations expected to commence in April 2027. The government aims to move 250 million tonnes of freight by rail by 2029, building on last year’s 5.5% growth to 160 million tonnes.

Passenger rail is also being expanded. “The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has revived 37 of 40 priority passenger rail corridors and introduced more than 300 locally-manufactured train sets. We are targeting 116 million passenger journeys this financial year, on our way to 600 million trips by 2029.”

Inclusive and safer transport

The President also stressed the importance of accessibility. “The Department of Transport issued the Action Plan for Universally Accessible Transport in November 2024, outlining the measures we must take to ensure better transport services for persons with disabilities. Our rapid transit bus services are designed with accessibility in mind. The new Prasa trains have dedicated areas in their carriages for those who are wheelchair-bound.”

Road safety remains a priority. “More than 12,000 people die on our roads each year. Through strategic interventions and deployment of the National Traffic Police on prioritised national routes, we have begun to see a decrease in the number of road accident deaths. During the latest festive season, the country recorded the fewest number of crashes in five years.”

He highlighted investments in national roads, including the Moloto Road upgrade and Msikaba and Mtentu bridges, which have created over 35,000 jobs and supported 2,000 SMMEs.

Ramaphosa also addressed the taxi industry, a crucial part of public transport. “The taxi industry, which carries 80% of South Africans who use public transport, is one of the largest black-owned sectors in the economy. The economics of the industry have an impact on the sustainability of public transport, driver behaviour and road safety. We are working with taxi associations and financial institutions to de-risk the industry and provide accessible finance to taxi owners and drivers.”

Regional and global connectivity

The President underlined the strategic role of ports, coastal shipping, and air transport in boosting trade and tourism. He noted: “Other countries on our continent are investing aggressively in their own rail and port infrastructure, creating both competition and opportunity. The current conflict in the Middle East has placed a spotlight on our ports and their strategic value.”

He referenced the African Continental Free Trade Area and the AU’s Single African Air Transport Market as frameworks for improving regional connectivity.

“Together with our continental partners, we are pursuing the vision of bringing African cities closer together and making travel between them cheaper and easier,” he said.

Ramaphosa highlighted climate and infrastructure challenges: “The defining challenge of our time, climate change, is reshaping both infrastructure and operations. In recent years, we have seen the damage that extreme weather events, such as floods, cause to rail, road and port infrastructure. We need infrastructure that is resilient and sustainable. Our operational capabilities need to be agile and adaptable.”

A call for collaboration

Closing his address, Ramaphosa proposed a permanent Transport Council, modelled on the Energy Council, to bring together government, private sector, and service providers across land, air, and sea.

“A modern, efficient and inclusive transport system will lower the cost of doing business, attract investment, create jobs and improve household incomes. Let us seize this moment and place transport at the centre of our country’s growth path,” he said.

This inaugural National Transport Conference must mark a turning point in South African transport.



A modern, efficient and inclusive transport system will lower the cost of doing business, attract investment, create jobs and improve household incomes.



It will strengthen… pic.twitter.com/EEe66ooF8y — Cyril Ramaphosa ���� (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 16, 2026

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s full address at the inaugural National Transport Conference.