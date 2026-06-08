Infrastructure delivery gap remains key challenge for South Africa

South Africa's ability to convert infrastructure plans into completed projects remains one of the country's biggest economic challenges, with funding constraints, execution delays and capacity limitations continuing to affect development across transport, logistics, water and urban infrastructure.

Source: Laurent Jollet via Unsplash

As government pursues the objectives of the National Development Plan 2030 and National Infrastructure Plan 2050, attention is increasingly turning to how infrastructure projects can move more efficiently from planning to implementation.

These issues are expected to feature prominently at the South Africa Infrastructure Summit, South Africa Infrastructure Expo and Transport Evolution Africa, taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 9 to 11 June.

Moving projects from pipeline to delivery

Improving project execution remains a priority as South Africa seeks to address infrastructure backlogs, attract investment and support economic growth.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson is expected to outline government's infrastructure delivery priorities, policy reforms and investment objectives during the summit.

The minister is expected to provide insight into national infrastructure priorities under the National Infrastructure Plan 2050, government's approach to regulatory reform and the role of public-private collaboration in addressing South Africa's infrastructure funding gap.

Industry leaders are also expected to examine systemic challenges affecting infrastructure delivery and explore ways to improve implementation across major projects.

Transport and logistics remain central

Transport infrastructure continues to play a critical role in South Africa's economic competitiveness, with efficient logistics networks essential for supporting trade, exports and industrial development.

Discussions are expected to focus on delivering transport infrastructure at scale, improving logistics efficiency and strengthening investment frameworks that support long-term infrastructure growth.

Water security, sanitation infrastructure and urban development are also expected to feature in broader conversations around infrastructure resilience and sustainable growth.

"South Africa's infrastructure delivery agenda requires government, investors and industry to be working in the same direction, aligned on priorities, connected to capital and equipped with the solutions to execute.

"The result is a programme that addresses infrastructure delivery as the integrated challenge it is, connecting policy, capital, technical expertise and transport development," said Josine Heijmans, senior vice president, dmg events.

Private sector investment in focus

Public-private partnerships and blended finance models are increasingly being viewed as important mechanisms for accelerating infrastructure delivery and reducing investment risk.

Senior leaders from government, development finance institutions, investment bodies and the private sector are expected to discuss infrastructure financing, logistics development, mobility and industrialisation as part of broader efforts to improve infrastructure outcomes across Southern Africa.

Infrastructure South Africa is also expected to showcase a pipeline of priority projects aimed at connecting investors, developers and delivery partners with investment-ready opportunities.

Collaboration seen as critical

“Infrastructure delivery in South Africa increasingly depends on effective collaboration between the public and private sectors, particularly as the focus shifts from planning to execution.

"Platforms like the South Africa Infrastructure Expo play a critical role in bringing the right stakeholders together to turn project pipelines into built outcomes," said Tim White, Africa regional managing director at Turner & Townsend.