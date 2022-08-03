Basa vacancies

At Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) we are driven to create meaningful, sustainable relationships between business and the arts. Since its inception in 1997, Basa has been a significant catalyst and connector, both cementing and amplifying powerful partnerships between more than 1,600 business and arts partners, to effect meaningful social change. If your skills and experience match one of the roles outlined below, we'd like to chat to you about joining our team:

Marketing and communications manager

(permanent, full-time)

The purpose of this role is to manage the Basa brand and voice, communicating Basa’s strategic purpose and leading with the development and implementation of an innovative, flexible and agile marketing and communications strategy that makes excellent use of resources, connections and partnerships. The ideal candidate will have demonstrable experience in marketing matched with a deep understanding and knowledge of the creative and cultural sector. View the detailed job profile at https://bit.ly/3zQtiJD.

Submit applications including a letter of motivation, an updated CV and contactable references to az.oc.asab@tnemtiurcer before 5pm on 8 August 2022. Please quote reference: BHR0801 in the subject line. Enquiries may be directed via email to Virginia Nkobi (Basa HR) at moc.htworgecnegreme@nainigriv.

Programmes coordinator

(permanent, full-time)

The successful incumbent will lead on relevant projects and provide day-to-day oversight of administrative and operational functions. Duties and responsibilities will typically include assisting with grant planning and administration, financial, budgetary, and/or other associated transactions, programme implementation and administration, internal and external operational/administrative liaison, programmes marketing, and reporting. View the detailed job profile at https://bit.ly/3vzwbvI.

Submit applications including a letter of motivation, an updated CV and contactable references to az.oc.asab@tnemtiurcer before 5pm on 8 August 2022. Please quote reference: BHR0802 in the subject line. Enquiries may be directed via email to Virginia Nkobi (Basa HR) at moc.htworgecnegreme@nainigriv.



