Hot 91.9FM drives Charisse in the 2021 Pozidrive VW Challenge

Hot 91.9FM is proud to announce the sponsorship of 22-year-old SA woman racing driver Charisse van der Merwe as she embarks on the 2021 Pozidrive VW Challenge.
Charisse van der Merwe
Van der Merwe started racing in the regional circuit when she was 19 and is one of the few females in a male-dominated sport.
“It is a huge honour for me to be sponsored by Hot 91.9FM,” says Van der Merwe. “It affords me the opportunity to ensure that my car is competitive and increases my chances of being a championship contender.”
Hot 91.9FM managing director Lloyd Madurai says: “ We are delighted to welcome Charisse to the Hot 91.9 family and look forward to watching her race the circuit. We fully support women transforming sport and Charisse is an inspiring role model for all women wanting to participate at this level.”
Left to right: Lloyd Madurai and Charisse van der Merwe
The Pozidrive VW Challenge starts on 27 March 2021.
