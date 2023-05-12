Kwanulu Young Farmer of the Year now open for entries

The 2023 KZN Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year competition is now accepting entries. The annual competition honours the efforts of the province's young farmers by highlighting their distinctive contributions to a range of fields such as production, marketing, human resource management, organised agriculture, community involvement, and innovative agricultural techniques.

"Farmers are the unsung heroes in keeping our nation fed, healthy and employed. It’s important that we recognise the irreplaceable efforts and adaptations of our province’s young farmers and inspire others in the process," says Sandy La Marque, Kwanalu CEO.

The competition is open to all farmers under the age of 40 who are Kwanalu members; regardless of whether some are farmers or farming partners, male or female, what they produce and the size of their farming enterprise. "We welcome a fresh batch of inspiring candidates that are able to showcase their efforts to adapt to an ever-changing and challenging agricultural climate and to find new ways, big and small, of working for the betterment of their communities, the environment, food security and the economy," says La Marque.

Technical production, labour philosophy, community involvement and marketing are also among the criteria that will be reviewed objectively and scientifically by a provincial and national evaluation panel of experts.

The winner of the KZN Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year competition will go on to represent the province in the national 2023 Toyota SA/Agri SA Young Farmer of the Year Awards where they stand a chance to win a brand new Toyota Hilux Single Cab.

Entries for the KZN Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year competition close on 30 July 2023. For more information and to enter, visit www.kwanalu.co.za or call 033 342 9393.