Sete hitmaker K.O opens clothing store in Rosebank

Music maestro and astute businessman K.O has added another feather to his cap with the grand opened Swave, his highly anticipated clothing store located in the heart of Rosebank, Johannesburg.

K.O celebrates the new partnership and store. Source: Supplied.

This event marked not only the unveiling of a new fashion venture, but also the official announcement of an exciting partnership with the internationally renowned beverage brand, Martell Blue Swift.

The store boasts an eclectic blend of contemporary fashion pieces designed to resonate with the vibrant culture and diversity of Joburg.

In addition to the inauguration of Swave, K.O took the opportunity to formally announce a partnership with Martell Blue Swift. The partnership promises innovative experiences that merge the worlds of fashion, music and fine spirits, aiming to engage audiences on a global scale.

“This is an exciting venture for me as it builds on my entrepreneurial vision and will test how far I can stretch my creative expression. Swave is a portal for all things fashion, music and culture in an urban setting and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it," said K.O.

“Also teaming up with an internationally renowned brand like Martell Blue Swift is an incredible opportunity to merge creativity and craftsmanship. Together, we aim to create memorable moments like no other, that celebrate artistry and innovation."

The collaboration between K.O and Martell Blue Swift is set to bring forth a series of exclusive events, limited-edition releases, and immersive experiences that will captivate audiences across the country.