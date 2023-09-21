Reebok drops 'My Name Is' Vector '93 Collection

Reebok has unveiled the "My Name Is" Vector '93 collection, available in South Africa from 21 September 2023. This collection pays homage to the iconic Vector logo, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its introduction in 1993.

Image supplied

After 30 years of the vector logo redefining the boundaries of athletic wear, Reebok's “My Name Is” collection reintroduces classic sneakers by their first names. The unmistakable Vector has become an iconic symbol for a reason and is famously recognised as the logo that changed the landscape of athletics.

But this collection isn’t just a nod to Reebok’s heritage; it’s a reminder of the authenticity and spirit that has kept the brand at the forefront of sports and streetwear since its inception in 1958.

Image supplied

In celebration of the Vector logo, Reebok has introduced a range of vibrant new colours in the "My Name Is" Vector ‘93 collection. The refreshed palette is made both for loyal fans who've been with the brand from the start, as well as a new generation of sneakerheads seeking classic designs. Beyond sneakers, the collection also includes sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, and sweatpants.

Shop the “My Name Is” Vector ‘93 collection from 21 September online or in-store at Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Cape Town.