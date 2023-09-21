Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

BataTekkie TownMpactKantarStilesOnPoint PRSwitch Energy DrinkaHead Marketing ServicesDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Reebok drops 'My Name Is' Vector '93 Collection

21 Sep 2023
Reebok has unveiled the "My Name Is" Vector '93 collection, available in South Africa from 21 September 2023. This collection pays homage to the iconic Vector logo, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its introduction in 1993.
Image supplied
Image supplied

After 30 years of the vector logo redefining the boundaries of athletic wear, Reebok's “My Name Is” collection reintroduces classic sneakers by their first names. The unmistakable Vector has become an iconic symbol for a reason and is famously recognised as the logo that changed the landscape of athletics.

But this collection isn’t just a nod to Reebok’s heritage; it’s a reminder of the authenticity and spirit that has kept the brand at the forefront of sports and streetwear since its inception in 1958.

Image supplied
Image supplied

In celebration of the Vector logo, Reebok has introduced a range of vibrant new colours in the "My Name Is" Vector ‘93 collection. The refreshed palette is made both for loyal fans who've been with the brand from the start, as well as a new generation of sneakerheads seeking classic designs. Beyond sneakers, the collection also includes sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, and sweatpants.

Shop the “My Name Is” Vector ‘93 collection from 21 September online or in-store at Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Cape Town.

NextOptions
Read more: Reebok, streetwear

Related

Reebok x Botter concept sneaker offers glimpse at future of footwear production
Reebok x Botter concept sneaker offers glimpse at future of footwear production7 Feb 2023
Image supplied: Life is Not A Spectator Sport winner, Sawcy
Reebok calls for creatives to enter Creator Collective23 Aug 2022
Source:
Reebok owner acquires Ted Baker fashion chain for $254m16 Aug 2022
Reebok puts pre-loved sneakers to good use this Mandela Day
Reebok puts pre-loved sneakers to good use this Mandela Day18 Jul 2022
Highsnobiety Not-in-Paris-Lookbook. Source: Highsnobiety
Zalando acquires majority stake in Highsnobiety, merging content and commerce14 Jun 2022
Puma and Minecraft reveal streetwear collab
Puma and Minecraft reveal streetwear collab18 Mar 2022
Ponahalo Mojapelo - Model, DJ, stylist, and writer
Reebok launches Life is Not a Spectator Sport campaign18 Mar 2022
Source: Supplied
Bounty Apparel becomes exclusive distributor of Reebok in SA, SADC11 Feb 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz