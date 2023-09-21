Somerset Mall joins forces with Santa Shoebox Project

Somerset Mall announces its partnership with the Santa Shoebox Project, an initiative that has been bringing joy to underprivileged children for 17 years.

This year, the Santa Shoebox Project unveiled its touching theme, “Share The Love”, which invites donors to double the impact of their generosity with duplicate items in the gift boxes to empower children to share their gifts with friends or family members.

Since its inception, the Santa Shoebox Project has touched the lives of an astounding 1,152,587 children by collecting and distributing personalised gifts filled with essential items and treats. This remarkable milestone speaks volumes about the power of community and compassion.

Here’s how you can take part

Collection Boxes : You can pick up empty Santa Shoebox boxes from Somerset Mall’s customer service desk until Saturday, 30 September 2023.

Create a supporter profile on the Santa Shoebox Project website where you can access lists of children’s names, including their first name, age, gender, and clothing size, ensuring a personalised touch to your gift-giving experience.

Donation Drop-Off : After filling your box with essential items (see the list below) and heartfelt treats, simply return it to Somerset Mall’s Customer Service Desk any time from 1 October to 28 October 2023.

Each Santa Shoebox should contain the following items:

Toothpaste



Toothbrush



Bar of soap



Washcloth



An outfit of clothing



Educational supplies



Sweets



A toy

Tip: consider including a reusable shopping bag for the child to carry their Shoebox home in. To ensure the safety and quality of your gift, follow these guidelines:

Place all liquids, such as cosmetics or blow bubbles, in a ziplock bag to prevent leakage.



Include extra batteries for battery-operated toys or opt for non-battery-operated alternatives.

Together, we can “Share The Love” and create smiles that will warm hearts this holiday season.