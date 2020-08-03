Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Pick n Pay Clothing now has an online store

3 Aug 2020
Pick n Pay Clothing customers can now shop the brand's full range of merchandise on the new PnP Clothing online platform, for delivery to shoppers' doorsteps nationwide.


PnP Clothing has a dedicated website at www.picknpayclothing.co.za but customers with an existing PnP Online profile can use their details to log onto PnP Clothing’s online shop. Customers will also earn Smart Shopper points on their purchases.

The new website launches with PnP Clothing’s Summer range that is now available in stores. More styles will be added in the coming weeks to host the full assortment that customers can expect to find in a large store, including the popular ‘Buy Two’ deals.

Delivery is available anywhere within South Africa at a set rate of R60, and orders are expected to be delivered within three to five working days. The website features an online sizing guide for items, but customers will be able make returns or exchanges at their closest Pick n Pay Clothing supermarket or hypermarket, with the exception of underwear.

Online value clothing offering


The new online platform makes PnP Clothing one of the few large value clothing retailers to offer its customers an online shop experience.

The new addition also means that customers can now shop the full Pick n Pay in-store offering online – ranging from groceries to general merchandise, and now clothing.

Pick n Pay said that demand for online shopping heightened following the announcement of lockdown and the retailer increased its capacity and reach to meet customers’ needs.

Pick n Pay partners with startup for same-day grocery deliveries

A new collaboration between Pick n Pay and on-demand alcohol delivery app Bottles will allow customers to top up on essentials from over 70 Pick n Pay stores, for delivery on the same day...

8 Apr 2020


Speaking on the launch of the PnP Clothing online shop, Hazel Pillay, general manager for PnP Clothing, said, “We are happy to make this a reality for our customers. Our new website means that more customers will be able to view the great range and styles we have in store, but also lets customers order the items online for safe delivery within days.”

She adds that the company has more exciting plans in the pipeline to offer Clothing customers a greater range and more convenience, including the launch of a Click n Collect service.
