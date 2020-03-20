Carrol Boyes recognised in Build's Home & Garden Awards

South African home decor retailer Carrol Boyes scooped the title of Best Homeware & Gift Retailer in Build Magazine's Home & Garden Awards 2020.
UK-based Build Magazine
launched its annual Home & Garden Awards to recognise the best companies operating within the home and garden space, working to create environments in which people love to spend time.
Awards coordinator Natalie Farrell praised the hard work of this year's winners and their commitment to excellence. “Since their inception, Build
’s Home & Garden Awards have spearheaded our attempts to recognise the businesses and individuals who are achieving extraordinary things across the plethora of industries that make up the greater construction, design and architectural landscapes. With that in mind, congratulations to all of our esteemed winners who were acknowledged in our 2020 programme.”
Carrol Boyes, the founder of Carrol Boyes Functional Art, passed away in August 2019
. She was a respected designer and businesswoman who helped position African design on the world stage.
Commenting on the Home & Garden Awards win, Michelé Stuurman, group marketing and PR for Carrol Boyes, said, "The award was a lovely surprise and a great achievement for the company, and we are so very proud of Carrol. She worked hard and loved doing what she did.
"Carrol made a tremendous contribution to the design world, both locally and internationally. What an accomplishment for South Africa, her staff and the countless women whom she empowered over the years."
"Carrol was an inspiration to so many people through her designs and art, as well as her considerable contribution to the community. She added so much value to so many lives in so many ways. We just wish she could be here to celebrate with us. She was, and continues to be, a true South African icon, and nobody deserves this award more than Carrol. We miss her dearly, every day," concluded Stuurman.