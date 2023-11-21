Carrol Boyes launches Carolyn Boyes Handbag Collection

Carrol Boyes has announced the launch of its newest collection, the Carolyn Boyes Handbag Collection. Designed by Carolyn Boyes, affectionately known as Caro, this range represents a blend of tradition and contemporary design.

Carolyn Boyes. Image supplied

Each piece tells a story, with patterns inspired by Carrol Boyes’ original designs, unearthed from the brand’s archives, alongside designs created exclusively for this collection.

Caro, the niece of Carrol Boyes and daughter of Charles Boyes, Carrol’s brother and CEO of the company, steps into the spotlight with this distinctive collection.

Following in her aunt’s footsteps, Caro channels her passion for artistry and design into a line of handbags that embody elegance, functionality, and a deep respect for the brand’s artistic roots.

Caro’s collection goes beyond creating handbags for the Carrol Boyes business, she aims to continue the brand’s focus on artistry and design.

"Our customers can feel they own something truly unique, pieces they can't find anywhere else. These bags are a source of pride, a constant companion for those who value originality."

The handbags are crafted using a combination of genuine leather, woven polyester, and microfiber leather accents on inner tags. This collection offers something for everyone, from modern phone pouches and stylish evening bags to spacious totes, ideal for everyday use.

"My goal is to reimagine the handbag within the Carrol Boyes brand," explains Caro.

"By integrating patterns, premium materials, and a balance of fashion and function, I’ve created a range that honours our artistic heritage while meeting the market's demand for luxury and timeless design."

The Carolyn Boyes Handbag Collection is now available at online and in all Carolyn Boyes retail stores.