Why Europe is still the top travel destination for many people

Travelling to Europe has been an option for thousands of years and it's still very popular today, with millions of people travelling to the continent every year. While there are many reasons why people choose to travel in Europe, here are just some of the top reasons why this continent still remains one of the most popular travel destinations around the world.

Beautiful scenery

The scenery in Europe varies greatly from country to country, from mountains to snow-capped peaks and dramatic valleys, open seas and endless beaches. With diverse cultures on every corner, follow a credible guide to Europe to make sure you don’t miss anything.

A time traveller’s paradise

Europe has it all, from Roman ruins to natural wonders. Plus, while a lot of places are too far out of our price range, in Europe, you can find a budget-friendly place to stay almost anywhere. With options like Airbnb and hostels being more popular than ever, travellers don’t have to break the bank. We also love that there’s always something new to see or do - with so many old cities filled with history, beautiful scenery and culture just waiting to be explored.

European culture

The European Union (EU) is a social and economic partnership that serves as a framework for trade, economic development, and co-operation. It has developed a single market through which over 500 million people have access to the same opportunities. There are 28 countries with different cultures, traditions, languages and currencies in the EU.

History, architecture, and religious sites

The rich history and architecture throughout much of Europe are a major draw, with monuments like the Coliseum in Rome or Versailles outside Paris drawing millions of visitors each year. These sites offer an understanding of our world’s past as well as beauty that cannot be found anywhere else. For those looking to explore religious sites, there are plenty of opportunities in Europe too, including dozens of cathedrals from Scotland to Portugal.

The infrastructure

Europe's airport infrastructure is one of its major draws, boasting the world's most connections to destinations worldwide and boasting the world's shortest waiting times in airports. One quick look at these stats shows that there are over 750 flights per day between American and European airports. And with only a five-hour time difference from East Coast to West Coast, Milan road trips can be as easy as booking a flight.

Great food

Europe has some of the best cuisine in the world, with an incredible variety of flavours from all over the world. The food is good and healthy, as well. European food culture respects traditional cooking techniques that have been passed down for generations.

Languages

While Mandarin, Arabic, and Cantonese might be gaining in popularity, English is by far the most common language spoken in Europe. French and German are also commonly used throughout the continent.

Lots of activities

Europe offers all sorts of activities to keep you busy, no matter what time of year. One thing is certain: Paris has so much culture to explore that it might as well be called a museum city.



