The Linden Market to hold September pop-up shop in Randburg

Given the constraints of public gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic, The Linden Market will embark on a pop-up concept at The Real Mackay Randburg from 5 to 26 September 2020.

“As the saying goes ’when life gives you lemons, make lemonade’, and if the magnificent lemon tree in the courtyard of The Real Mackay is anything to go by, that’s exactly what we will do,” said the Linden Market in a statement.Let’s take hands and rebuild our incredible entrepreneurs and community. Now is the time to support local, shop local, eat local, spend local and enjoy local!“The Linden Market, as we know it, will continue at The Botanical Gardens as soon as we get the go-ahead from the government to host events again and, hopefully, we can celebrate the end of the year with The Christmas Edition on 28 and 29 November in the gardens again,” it added.Please note that to keep everyone as safe as possible, the event will strictly adhere to safety protocols and regulations. Remember no mask, no entry. The Linden Market Pop-up Shop is a cashless environment to make the experience as contactless as possible. Be sure to download Zapper and Snapscan – there will also be credit card facilities.