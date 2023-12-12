Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Optimize AgencyGauteng Tourism AuthorityMDNTVDNA Brand ArchitectsOLC Through The Line CommunicationsOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Sport Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The Mandela Walk & Run: A successful 10-year commemoration

    Issued by Optimize Agency
    12 Dec 2023
    12 Dec 2023
    Madiba's spirit was in the air, as 5,000 participants took to the streets for a sold-out event. A decade after uTata's passing, the Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run was a memorable success, with even the weather cooperating.
    The Mandela Walk & Run: A successful 10-year commemoration

    The Gauteng Provincial Government, led by the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture & Recreation, partnered with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to host a 10km, 21km run, and 5km walk. Participants walked and ran in solidarity to pay homage to Mandela's commitment to equality. The event included a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by the release of 10 white doves as a symbol of peace and remembrance. After the runs and the walk, participants were treated to a full line-up of entertainment and fun.

    The Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run is a tangible expression of unity and solidarity, championing equality in the pursuit of Mandela's ideals.

    Mahindra South Africa joined hands with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to host this weekend’s event. “For Mahindra, we are excited to be part of this celebration, especially commemorating 10 years since President Mandela passed away,” said head of marketing, Nomondwe Kweyi.

    The Mandela Walk & Run: A successful 10-year commemoration

    Some of yester-years South Africa’s top sports personalities participated in this year’s Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run in Tshwane, this including former Pirates legends, Tebogo Moloi, Aurbrey Lekwane and Bashin Mahlangu.

    Unilever activation was a hit, as runners received massages after the race. Unilever, through Shield and Vaseline was one of this years’ sponsors. “Moving and being active, is part of our everyday lives – the way we walk, run, dance and play. Therefore, it was befitting for Unilever to be part of the commemoration,” said Unilever representative.

    “The Gauteng Province is honoured to have played a central role in former President Nelson Mandela’s 10th remembrance since his passing. Madiba lived his life in service to a free and equal society for all and we will again be doing the Remembrance Walk and Run to honour his commitment to justice, equality and a non-racial South Africa,” said Ms Morakane Mosupyoe, Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

    Winners of the two races as follows:

    10km Men - Matlakala Seloyi 0:29m
    10km Women - Karabo Mailula 0:33m
    21km Men - Thantsha Magwai 1:06:42
    21km women - Diana Lebo Phalula 1:18:61

    Read more: Tebogo Moloi, Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run, Optimize Agency
    NextOptions


    Optimize Agency
    Optimize Agency is a strategic sponsorship agency that specialises in sports & entertainment. With experience in the local & international market, we represent the top sport & entertainment clients. Driven by pure passion for what we do, we assist in creating commercial partnerships that take experiences far beyond the event itself whilst driving commercial value.

    Related

    Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run to mark 10 years since Madiba's passing this year
    Optimize AgencyMandela Remembrance Walk & Run to mark 10 years since Madiba's passing this year
    Join 27 global icons supporting the Nelson Mandela Foundation's innovative digital patronage
    Optimize AgencyJoin 27 global icons supporting the Nelson Mandela Foundation's innovative digital patronage
    100% Black female owned construction company secures funding
    Edge Growth100% Black female owned construction company secures funding
    The iconic Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run is back
    Optimize AgencyThe iconic Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run is back
    Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run celebrated in numbers around the world
    Optimize AgencyMandela Remembrance Walk & Run celebrated in numbers around the world
    Tennis Paralympian Kgothatso Montjane named Discovery Vitality Ambassador
    Optimize AgencyTennis Paralympian Kgothatso Montjane named Discovery Vitality Ambassador
    The cleaning industry ramps up to fight #Covid-19 at Pietersburg Provincial Hospital
    Optimize AgencyThe cleaning industry ramps up to fight #Covid-19 at Pietersburg Provincial Hospital
    Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run: Popular event will mark foundation's 20th anniversary celebrations
    Optimize AgencyMandela Remembrance Walk & Run: Popular event will mark foundation's 20th anniversary celebrations
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz