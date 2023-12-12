The Mandela Walk & Run: A successful 10-year commemoration

Madiba's spirit was in the air, as 5,000 participants took to the streets for a sold-out event. A decade after uTata's passing, the Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run was a memorable success, with even the weather cooperating.

The Gauteng Provincial Government, led by the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture & Recreation, partnered with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to host a 10km, 21km run, and 5km walk. Participants walked and ran in solidarity to pay homage to Mandela's commitment to equality. The event included a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by the release of 10 white doves as a symbol of peace and remembrance. After the runs and the walk, participants were treated to a full line-up of entertainment and fun.

The Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run is a tangible expression of unity and solidarity, championing equality in the pursuit of Mandela's ideals.

Mahindra South Africa joined hands with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to host this weekend’s event. “For Mahindra, we are excited to be part of this celebration, especially commemorating 10 years since President Mandela passed away,” said head of marketing, Nomondwe Kweyi.

Some of yester-years South Africa’s top sports personalities participated in this year’s Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run in Tshwane, this including former Pirates legends, Tebogo Moloi, Aurbrey Lekwane and Bashin Mahlangu.

Unilever activation was a hit, as runners received massages after the race. Unilever, through Shield and Vaseline was one of this years’ sponsors. “Moving and being active, is part of our everyday lives – the way we walk, run, dance and play. Therefore, it was befitting for Unilever to be part of the commemoration,” said Unilever representative.

“The Gauteng Province is honoured to have played a central role in former President Nelson Mandela’s 10th remembrance since his passing. Madiba lived his life in service to a free and equal society for all and we will again be doing the Remembrance Walk and Run to honour his commitment to justice, equality and a non-racial South Africa,” said Ms Morakane Mosupyoe, Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

Winners of the two races as follows:

10km Men - Matlakala Seloyi 0:29m

10km Women - Karabo Mailula 0:33m

21km Men - Thantsha Magwai 1:06:42

21km women - Diana Lebo Phalula 1:18:61



