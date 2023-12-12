South African songstress Zahara passes away, aged 36

South African Afro-pop singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, has passed away at the age of 36.

At the time of passing, Zahara had been in hospital, reportedly with liver complications, and the government had been assisting the family "for some time", Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa said in a statement.

I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music. pic.twitter.com/1a402aQfLs — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) December 11, 2023

In November, the family confirmed she had been admitted to hospital and called on South Africans to keep the musician in their prayers.

The songstress rose to fame in 2011 with her album Loliwe, which went double platinum and was loved across the continent.

Her second album, Phendula, produced three chart-topping singles Phendula, Impilo, and Stay.

In her career, Zahara released five albums and won dozens of awards, both local and international. In 2020, she was named on the BBC's 100 Women list.

Tributes continue to pour in for the hitmaker.

SAMRO is saddened by the passing of Zahara, a renowned award-winning singer and songwriter. We express heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and the broader music industry. #RIPZahara pic.twitter.com/xADLHP8JR8 — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) December 12, 2023

A true South African icon, a beacon to the SA music industry. Your music will surely live on in the hearts of many. ��️#RIPZahara pic.twitter.com/fw0DOAzQwb — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) December 12, 2023

According to a post on her Instagram account, Zahara was "A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music. She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls."

Over the last 12 years she became one of the country's most recognised musicians for her unique style.