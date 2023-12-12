Industries

    South African songstress Zahara passes away, aged 36

    12 Dec 2023
    South African Afro-pop singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, has passed away at the age of 36.
    Source:
    Source: www.instagram.com/zaharasa

    At the time of passing, Zahara had been in hospital, reportedly with liver complications, and the government had been assisting the family "for some time", Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa said in a statement.

    In November, the family confirmed she had been admitted to hospital and called on South Africans to keep the musician in their prayers.

    The songstress rose to fame in 2011 with her album Loliwe, which went double platinum and was loved across the continent.

    Her second album, Phendula, produced three chart-topping singles Phendula, Impilo, and Stay.

    In her career, Zahara released five albums and won dozens of awards, both local and international. In 2020, she was named on the BBC's 100 Women list.

    Tributes continue to pour in for the hitmaker.

    According to a post on her Instagram account, Zahara was "A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music. She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls."

    Over the last 12 years she became one of the country's most recognised musicians for her unique style.

