Good Hope FM and SABC launch inaugural Cape Flat 7's tournament

29 Aug 2022
Good Hope FM, the SABC and the City of Cape Town will officially launch the inaugural Cape Flats 7's rugby tournament at Spine Road High School in Mitchells Plain.
Image supplied: Deputy Mayor of Cape Town, Eddie Andrews with players
Image supplied: Deputy Mayor of Cape Town, Eddie Andrews with players

The tournament will take place at the Athlone Stadium on 3 and 4 September 2022.

The event, endorsed by Western Province Schools Rugby, is aimed at giving schools and players the opportunity to participate in a televised tournament held at a professionally equipped, prime community venue.

Source:
Inospace opens indoor Padel Court

32 minutes ago

Schools will be invited to participate – bringing their friends, families and other members of their surrounding communities along. Those not participating will also be part of the action and excitement by competing for the title of best dressed, best dance, best gees and loads of other fun and engaging activities.

The aim of the tournament is to promote the Rugby 7’s format and to make it more accessible to both male and female high school students who don’t necessarily have easy access to the sport.

Gerard Muller, programme manager at Good Hope FM, says, “It’s a massive privilege from Good Hope FM to be involved, as it’s a top priority for us to listen to, and continuously better, the communities we operate in. In an area faced with many challenges and a substantial risk of promising young talent being lost, this provides a solid platform for them to partake in something positive and empowering and possibly even to be spotted by those who can develop their skills further and help them to build successful careers. In addition, it’s a fun day out for the whole family.”

#OrchidsandOnions: The solution with sports branding
#OrchidsandOnions: The solution with sports branding

By 8 Aug 2022

Leading up to the tournament, Good Hope FM hosted a series of outside broadcasts at multiple schools. There will still be two broadcasts this week on 30 August and 1 September from 6am-9am at Curro Digital Education, Delft and Scottsdene High, Kraaifontein respectively.

For more information on the tournament, visit the Good Hope FM website.

Read more: SABC, Good Hope FM, Gerard Muller, The City of Cape Town, South African Rugby

