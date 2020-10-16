AFI to present Joburg Fashion Week shows via virtual runway

Given the nature of the spread of Covid-19, the AFI will present the shows at the 2020 Joburg Fashion Week via a virtual runway from 13 to 14 November 2020. The ready-to-wear virtual runway will allow audiences to view, click and pre-order designer collections during and post the event.
Digital runways have emerged as a new addition to the fashion ecosystem. AFI recognises its value in powering the movement for inclusivity within the industry by reaching audiences who otherwise would not participate in traditional physical shows.
Hosting virtual runway shows is not new to AFI, as the last day of AFI Fashion Week Cape Town in March 2020 was livestreamed under unforeseen Covid-19 precautions – making AFI the first on the continent to incorporate digital mediums.
This runway reset will surprise audiences with an assortment of curated locations that showcase the beauty of Johannesburg. Each setting reimagines the runway, to enhance the designers’ storytelling with African culture and heritage. Visit https://africanfashioninternational.com for more information.