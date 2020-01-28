BizTrends2020: The growth of mass market digital content

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Marketing & Media trends
4 PR business trends you can expect in 2020Mimi Kalinda
Huge business and investment momentum in AfricaGraham Deneys
Agriculture trends
Construction & Engineering trends
5 key architectural and sustainable initiative trendsBouwer Serfontein
Pioneering immersive designEmily Clark
Africa's new wave architectureChris Malan
Route to water prosperity - new perspectives for 2020Dhesigen Naidoo
New technologies to power smart citiesTaru Madangombe
CSI & Sustainability trends
3 trends in responsible businessZyaan Davids Anter
Technologies and tactics in curbing wildlife poachingNicholus Funda
SA's transition to a cleaner, greener economyNtombifuthi Ntuli
Time for the NPO sector to ask tough questionsNazeema Mohamed
Simple tech in M&E for non-profitsAnja Mulder
Education trends
Energy & Mining trends
Entrepreneurship trends
Finance trends
Women the winners as insurance gets personalSiyamthanda Williams
Innovations in fintechDaniel Goldberg
What will happen in the crypto space?Marius Reitz
Mobile-first generation is driving the financial services industryBerniece Hieckmann
5 ways tech is changing insuranceTravys Wilkens
SA's year for digital payments?Rutendo Hlatshwayo
What to expect from SA's banking sector towards 2035Ruellyn Willemse-Snyman
5 trends reshaping wealth managementAndrew Möller
Millennials and green investingDaniel Kibel
Healthcare trends
Global health challenges and how to change themStephanie Allen
Diagnosing SA's healthcare sectorMadelein Barkhuizen
The future of healthcare is nowLerato Mosiah
HR & Management trends
Reward and remuneration trends in Africa for 2020Nicol Mullins
The evolving role of HR as a strategic partnerSandra Crous
ICT trends
5 trends in AR & VR to watch in 2020Jade Duckitt
Legal trends
Directors' personal exposure will increase in 2020Patrick Bracher
The future of flying drones in South AfricaKiasha Nagiah
South Africa - challenges and opportunities in the year aheadMorne van der Merwe and Wildu du Plessis
An optimistic forecastAthi Jara
Lifestyle trends
4 wine trends to look out for in 2020Kristen Duff and Gosia Young
Digital arts - a viewfinder into culture in 2020Lauren Fletcher
Logistics & Transport trends
Property trends
The century of the real estate A(I)gentLouise de Beer
Top 2020 SA property market trendsCrispin Inglis
Where building security and technology meetDerek Lategan
Female leadership in SA's property sector needs to be prioritisedNonhlanhla Mayisela
3 technology trends shaping the property industryTanja Lategan
SA retail favours the boldNomzamo Radebe
Home décor trends for summer 2019/2020Elize van der Berg
7 shifts in retail attractionGavin Jones
3 key trends shaping Africa's property sectorGerhard Zeelie
Retail trends
SA trends for brick and mortar stores - the present and the futureBeate Stiehler-Mulder and Mariëtte Frazer
Tourism trends
Marketing & Media jobs
- Print Sales Representative Johannesburg
- Editorial Intern Cape Town
- Senior PR Account Director/Business Unit Director Johannesburg
- Media Sales Executive Johannesburg
- Junior Copy Editor Cape Town
- Food Assistant Cape Town
- Editorial/Social Media Intern Cape Town
- Design Intern Cape Town
- Digital Content Producer Intern Cape Town
- Food Intern Cape Town
#BizTrends2020: The growth of mass market digital content
Zibusiso Mkhwanazi is the founder and Group CEO of M&N Brands.
Daily Sun is still one of the most widely read newspapers in SA and the growth that DSTV Compact has seen in the mass market with channels like Mzansi Magic.
#AfricaCom: Why "African time" is now for African storytelling, by Africans
Yolisa Phahle, CEO of general entertainment at the MultiChoice Group, presented the final keynote session of the second day of AfricaCom 2019. As "a South African who lives and breathes the African dream," she explains why they're retelling possibly the greatest African story of all time, with global appeal...
Leigh Andrews 14 Nov 2019
Viewers have evolved in the way in which they consume content. Netflix SA service has grown by over 500%, with shows that speak to South African audiences since its’ launch in January 2016 and is estimated to grow to more than 337 thousand subscribers in South Africa in 2020 (Statista, 2019) The rapid growth of Video on Demand services such as Netflix vs DSTV Premium is evident. Viewers want to be entertained in time and places convenient for them.
The Competition Commission has mandated that South Africa’s two Big Mobile Operators Vodacom and MTN, reach an agreement with it on “substantial and immediate reductions” on data tariffs by February 2020 — especially prepaid monthly data bundles — or face prosecution. Vodacom and MTN to reduce data costs by 30% to 50%. Coupled with this there is increasing availability of Fibre in densely populated areas like Soweto and Katlehong, Giving rise to the access of fibre in townships. This means that online video consumption and the VOD trends that we see will increase at a faster pace in the main market and consumption patterns will change. What does the African agency of the future look like? It’s the one telling the most compelling African stories, in the spaces and places where consumers want them. Whether that’s on the small screen or whether that is on their laptops at work – it’s the homegrown content that they are searching out and resonating with.
And the type of content that is working is blurring the lines between advertising, publishing and media. The three are becoming one. Why? With great content, you don’t need large media spend because the nature of the content would be of a sharable nature. The power no longer lies in the 30” TVC or radio ad. I am seeing a huge change in media consumption patterns too. Consumers are avoiding clicking on banners judging by the CTR numbers – savvy marketers are embedding their product in the content for better resonance and engagement. Or rather, they should be.
#DigitalJourneys: The power of content
Twenty years ago, there was no Wi-Fi, Google, social media, podcasts, Kindle and Netflix. A decade ago, there were no iPhones, smartphones, tablets, Chrome, GPS, Airbnb, Uber, Bitcoin or Blockchain. While all of these demonstrate the fast pace of change, all of them have been massively disruptive to how we produce and consume content...
Danette Breitenbach 20 Sep 2019
Enter the world of content marketing, a phrase too often abused by advertisers who use it when it’s convenient to do so, but rarely is it applied in the true and authentic sense of the word. To truly embrace the principles of content marketing, brands need to realise that consumers are not sitting around waiting for their branded content.
This is especially true in the digital realm, where brands need to realise that they are encroaching on the personal space of the consumer. With that, comes the responsibility of supplying consumers with content that has tangible and real-world value, first and foremost. The brand’s agenda needs to be put on the back burner if they want to have any shot at building authentic brand affinity amongst the mass market.
Mass market challenges need mass-market people
What do clients want the most from us? To help them connect better with mass markets with mass buying power...
Zibusiso Mkhwanazi 30 Aug 2019
And as data prices become more and more competitive the consumption of this type of content increases. More content demand and consumption that resonates with the mass market. Advertising and publishing are getting closer and closer because content creation is an integral part of advertising.
Mass market consumption is exclusive, unique and entertaining. I am excited. Which agencies will flourish?
The ones with brands that tell the best African stories.