Tradeway Promotions wins with Jacobs at inaugural Shop! South Africa Awards

Representatives from Tradeway’s creative team, Siya Kosi, Gretha Le Roux and Alexis Kitchen, along with JDE’s shopper marketing and sales strategy manager, Sascia Lovell and shopper marketing and sales strategy specialist, Chanel Oosthuizen, accepting Silver at the Shop! South Africa Awards.

The Shop! Awards, known as the ultimate benchmark for success in shopper marketing, honour those who have achieved excellence in this arena. The awards spotlight the multi-faceted journey to purchase, from in-store displays and digital solutions to fully integrated campaigns. Tradeway Promotions was recognised among industry stalwarts at a gala dinner in Johannesburg.

Tradeway’s award-winning Below-the-Line campaign for Jacobs was a masterclass in shopper engagement, incorporating live interactive mechanics and gamified elements to drive shopper conversion. “We executed an integrated approach that included in-store activations and a standout pop-up coffee shop”, explains Keshia Roman, account director at Tradeway and lead on this campaign. “The campaign achieved over 36,000 shopper engagements and distributed over 29,000 samples, leading to a substantial increase in sales . In our fast-paced industry, this campaign is a great example of how a clear vision, great planning and collaboration can deliver amazing results”, Roman added.

Di Wilson, founder and managing director of Shop! SA, praised the winners for their outstanding achievements, stating, “Individually and collectively, they represent the future of shopper marketing in South Africa.” The Shop! SA Awards aim to upskill participants, facilitate networking and collaboration, and recognise excellence in the shopper environment industry.

The Jacobs campaign, which ran from July to August 2022, sought to maintain Jacobs’s market leadership in the Pure Instant coffee segment by driving awareness, consideration, and trial, as well as volume sales. The campaign was particularly noteworthy for its insight-led execution that delivered commercial results, which was a key criterion for the judging panel composed of industry veterans and experts.

Tradeway Promotions dedicates this award to its team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and to its clients who entrust the agency with bringing their brands to life. This accolade serves as a testament to Tradeway’s innovative and results-driven approach to shopper marketing.

For more information about Tradeway Promotions and their services, please visit https://www.tradeway.co.za/.

Contact:

Jabu Shange

Client Services Director

Tradeway Promotions

az.oc.yawedart@ubaj

+27 11 514 0160