Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

KLAGagasi FMAfriGISTopco MediaOLC Through The Line CommunicationsTLC Worldwide AfricaBrand InfluenceBroad MediaDelta Victor BravoOur Salad MixThe Walt Disney Company AfricaDMASAProvantageWunderman Thompson3RCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Tradeway Promotions wins with Jacobs at inaugural Shop! South Africa Awards

9 Nov 2023
Issued by: Tradeway
Tradeway Promotions, a leading below-the-line marketing agency, is thrilled to announce its recent win at the Shop! South Africa (Shop! SA) Awards. The agency has been awarded Silver in the Grocery Shopper Marketing - Food category for its exceptional Jacobs Douwe Egberts Jacobs Aroma campaign. This recognition was a part of the inaugural Shopper Marketing Awards, which celebrate the industry's creativity, innovation, and excellence across retail executions.
Representatives from Tradeway’s creative team, Siya Kosi, Gretha Le Roux and Alexis Kitchen, along with JDE’s shopper marketing and sales strategy manager, Sascia Lovell and shopper marketing and sales strategy specialist, Chanel Oosthuizen, accepting Silver at the Shop! South Africa Awards.
Representatives from Tradeway’s creative team, Siya Kosi, Gretha Le Roux and Alexis Kitchen, along with JDE’s shopper marketing and sales strategy manager, Sascia Lovell and shopper marketing and sales strategy specialist, Chanel Oosthuizen, accepting Silver at the Shop! South Africa Awards.

The Shop! Awards, known as the ultimate benchmark for success in shopper marketing, honour those who have achieved excellence in this arena. The awards spotlight the multi-faceted journey to purchase, from in-store displays and digital solutions to fully integrated campaigns. Tradeway Promotions was recognised among industry stalwarts at a gala dinner in Johannesburg.

Tradeway’s award-winning Below-the-Line campaign for Jacobs was a masterclass in shopper engagement, incorporating live interactive mechanics and gamified elements to drive shopper conversion. “We executed an integrated approach that included in-store activations and a standout pop-up coffee shop”, explains Keshia Roman, account director at Tradeway and lead on this campaign. “The campaign achieved over 36,000 shopper engagements and distributed over 29,000 samples, leading to a substantial increase in sales . In our fast-paced industry, this campaign is a great example of how a clear vision, great planning and collaboration can deliver amazing results”, Roman added.

Tradeway Promotions wins with Jacobs at inaugural Shop! South Africa Awards
Tradeway Promotions wins with Jacobs at inaugural Shop! South Africa Awards

Di Wilson, founder and managing director of Shop! SA, praised the winners for their outstanding achievements, stating, “Individually and collectively, they represent the future of shopper marketing in South Africa.” The Shop! SA Awards aim to upskill participants, facilitate networking and collaboration, and recognise excellence in the shopper environment industry.

The Jacobs campaign, which ran from July to August 2022, sought to maintain Jacobs’s market leadership in the Pure Instant coffee segment by driving awareness, consideration, and trial, as well as volume sales. The campaign was particularly noteworthy for its insight-led execution that delivered commercial results, which was a key criterion for the judging panel composed of industry veterans and experts.

Tradeway Promotions dedicates this award to its team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and to its clients who entrust the agency with bringing their brands to life. This accolade serves as a testament to Tradeway’s innovative and results-driven approach to shopper marketing.

For more information about Tradeway Promotions and their services, please visit https://www.tradeway.co.za/.

Contact:

Jabu Shange
Client Services Director
Tradeway Promotions
az.oc.yawedart@ubaj
+27 11 514 0160

NextOptions
Tradeway
Our agency supports your brand, with technology and talent, straight to your bottom line.
Read more: Douwe Egberts, Di Wilson

Related

Image supplied. Shop! South Africa's inaugural Shopper Marketing Awards winners have been announced. The IntegerHotspot team won silver for BIC
Shop! SA Shopper Marketing Awards winners announced3 Nov 2023
Source: © 123rf Shop! South Africa and the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) have formed a partnership
Shop! South Africa and the Institute of Marketing Management join forces27 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf Shop! South Africa has announced the judging panel for its inaugural Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA)
Judging panel for Shop! SA Shopper Marketing Awards announced20 Jul 2023
Source © Joephoto The first Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA) have been launched by Shop! South Africa
SA's first shopper marketing awards launch2 May 2023
Shop! Association launches SA chapter to drive local retail innovation
Shop! Association launches SA chapter to drive local retail innovation31 Jan 2023
PepsiCo SSA awards Integer\Hotspot shopper marketing account
PepsiCo SSA awards Integer\Hotspot shopper marketing account16 Mar 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Coffee that beats sex
#OrchidsandOnions: Coffee that beats sex29 Jun 2021
JDE Peet's appoints Havas Media Group as global media partner
Havas JohannesburgJDE Peet's appoints Havas Media Group as global media partner30 Nov 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz