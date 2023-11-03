Shop! SA Shopper Marketing Awards winners announced

Shop! South Africa's inaugural Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA Awards) winners have been announced.

Image supplied. Shop! South Africa's inaugural Shopper Marketing Awards winners have been announced. The IntegerHotspot team won silver for BIC

Sponsored by Barrows, H&A Online, and Point, the ceremony was held at Johannesburg in Modderfontein, and attended by 120 industry stalwarts.

The newly launched local chapter of the global trade association is dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences.

“Our goals, as Shop! SA, are to upskill participants in this arena, facilitate networking and collaboration, and recognise outstanding achievements,” says Shop! SA founder and MD Di Wilson.

Around the world, the Shop! OSMA Awards are the industry’s major annual awards that recognise and reward best practice, innovation, and excellence in shopper marketing.

“This awards ceremony, our first, celebrates creativity, innovation and excellence in-store, online, and throughout the shopper path to purchase,” says Wilson.

“We’re thrilled to announce our winners,” says Wilson. “Individually and collectively, they represent the future of shopper marketing in South Africa.”

The winners

The 2023 Shop! SA winners are: