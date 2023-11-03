Shop! SA Shopper Marketing Awards winners announced

Shop! South Africa's inaugural Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA Awards) winners have been announced.
Image supplied. Shop! South Africa's inaugural Shopper Marketing Awards winners have been announced. The IntegerHotspot team won silver for BIC
Sponsored by Barrows, H&A Online, and Point, the ceremony was held at Johannesburg in Modderfontein, and attended by 120 industry stalwarts.
The newly launched local chapter of the global trade association is dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences.
“Our goals, as Shop! SA, are to upskill participants in this arena, facilitate networking and collaboration, and recognise outstanding achievements,” says Shop! SA founder and MD Di Wilson.
Around the world, the Shop! OSMA Awards are the industry’s major annual awards that recognise and reward best practice, innovation, and excellence in shopper marketing.
“This awards ceremony, our first, celebrates creativity, innovation and excellence in-store, online, and throughout the shopper path to purchase,” says Wilson.
“We’re thrilled to announce our winners,” says Wilson. “Individually and collectively, they represent the future of shopper marketing in South Africa.”
The winners
The 2023 Shop! SA winners are:Digital & Experiential Campaign – Liquor:
- Gold: SAB WiFi X (Barrows)Digital & Experiential Campaign - Health & Beauty:
- Gold: Digital Training in Retail Environment (Smart Media)Digital & Experiential Campaign - Formal Grocery:
- Silver: RCL Chickees (Hyphen Creatives)Digital Campaign:
- Gold: Avon Influencer (Brand Influence)
- Silver: Voice of Makro (Iconic Collective)Grocery Shopper Marketing - Non-food:
- Gold: Makro Black Friday (Iconic Collective)
- Silver: BIC Major Back to School (Integer\Hotspot)Grocery Shopper Marketing – Food:
- Gold: Doritos PlayStation (Hewitt & Associates)
- Silver: Jacobs Aroma (Tradeway Promotions}
- Bronze: Doritos Xbox (PepsiCo; Magical)In-store Display & Point of Sale – Temporary:
- Silver: Douwe Egberts Innovation Design (Hyphen Creatives)
- Bronze: FLM Marvel FSU (Xanita)In-store Display & Point of Sale – Permanent:
- Gold: LiveKindly Plant-based Hub (Barrows)
- Silver: L'Oreal Clicks Beauty (Barrows)
- Silver: TOPS Occasion Based (Barrows)In-store Display & Point of Sale – Liquor:
- Gold: Makro Whiskey Experience (VF!)
- Silver: Savanna Bespoke Unit (Integer\Hotspot)
- Silver: Buffalo Trace (Hewitt & Associates)In-store Display & Point of Sale - Health & Beauty:
- Gold: Personal Care aisle Reinvention Gold (Barrows)
- Silver: Smart Q and Shop (Smart Media)- Bronze: Smart Grab and Go (Smart Media)
This year’s South African entries showcased excellence in retail execution and matched the global standard.
All Gold winners will be automatically entered into the Shop! Global Awards.
“A key judging criterion was the demonstration of insight-led shopper executions that deliver commercial results for brands. Stringent judging standards, combined with our judges’ experience, gives us a massive credibility boost as we set out to put shopper marketing on the map,” says Wilson.
Judges
The judging panel comprised:
- Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer at TBWA Hunt Lascaris
- Mamapudi Nkgadima, MD of market research company African Response
- Carla Gontier, strategy director at Point Group
- John Clark, MD for Haleon in sub-Saharan Africa
- Andy Sutcliffe, CEO and founder of Fractional CEO
- Craig Lodge, CEO of Incredible Connection, HifiCorp and Everyshop
- Phil Day, MD at PoPAI in the UK and Ireland