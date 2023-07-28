Industries

Cathy Gathu appointed Ogilvy Africa's managing partner

28 Jul 2023
Cathy Gathu has been appointed Ogilvy Africa's managing partner for its offering in advertising, brand and content.
Image supplied. Cathy Gathu has joined Ogilvy Africa as managing partner
Image supplied. Cathy Gathu has joined Ogilvy Africa as managing partner

She starts on 1 August and will report to Vikas Mehta, CEO - sub-Saharan Africa, Ogilvy.

“At Ogilvy, we talk about borderless creativity as a way of expressing our ambition to offer truly integrated and more effective campaigning. I am delighted to welcome to the team a proven, home-grown expert at doing just that.

"Her wealth of experience will ensure our clients in Kenya, and the region, benefit from a thoroughbred offering from Ogilvy Africa. We are delighted to have her on board”, says Mehta.

Ongoing commitment to the continent

This appointment is part of Ogilvy Africa’s ongoing commitment to elevating marketing communications across the continent, a commitment that this year has seen the agency awarded as the most creative and most effective agency in Africa.

“It’s thrilling to have the opportunity to work with a world-class team to craft integrated ways of working and campaigning,” says Gathu.

“A moment when together we can step-change the way our clients go to market and the way they engage their audiences. Together we will continue to elevate their businesses, their work and the work of the continent on the global stage," she adds.

As managing partner, Gathu will apply her expertise to implementing effective, integrated strategies that combine channels across advertising, social media, digital and PR.

She will work closely with clients and colleagues to understand their business objectives and create united marketing solutions that achieve their goals.

20 years experience

Gathu has more than 20 years of experience in brand strategy and integrated marketing communication and has held senior positions in the marketing and communications industry, from healthcare and financial sectors to successfully leading and growing a creative agency.

This diverse experience has honed Gathu’s expertise in brand strategy, research, campaign planning and execution, customer experience, digital marketing and creative development; helping her to innovate and lead industry partnerships that deliver new products and better customer outcomes.

Her strategic vision and industry knowledge continue to be instrumental in identifying emerging trends and opportunities in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

advertising, marketing, Brands, branding, Ogilvy Africa, creative agency, Vikas Mehta

