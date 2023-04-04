Machine_ wins Best Culture and takes home 13 Giraffe Creative Awards

The annual Publicis Groupe Africa's Fresh Conference plays host to two awards ceremonies: The Golden Lions for product excellence and team recognition and the Giraffe Creative Awards. Machine_ showed up across multiple categories, taking home awards for creative work for clients such as Spotify, Prime Video and Heineken.

The Publicis Groupe Africa hosts an annual conference, called Fresh, which took place this year at the end of March. This year’s event featured incredible speakers, such as Thuli Madonsela and Bruno Bartelli, Global CCO of Publicis WW and CEO of Publicis Italy. An integral part of the Fresh Conference is also the recognition and celebration of the group’s best work coming out of Africa. Teams dial in from across the continent to take part in this special occasion.

Machine_ wins at the Golden Lions and Giraffes Awards

The Golden Lions Awards took place on day one of the Fresh Conference, announcing that Machine_ Cape Town won 'Best Culture', with Machine_ Joburg coming up as a finalist.

“This means a lot to me and my partner, Robyn Campbell (Machine_ CT MD), as we have been deliberate in how we shaped the agency in 2022,” says Jabulani Sigege, Machine_ CT ECD. “As the saying goes, the people with the best people win. Along with the CT leadership team, we had a game plan to attract those people. That has shown up in the work we have done, and the business and industry awards we have won over the past year,” says Jabulani.

“Culture isn’t culture until it shows up in your people. And our people show up every day in ways that make us proud, by always taking pride in what they do and that shows up in the work that we do. Onwards and upwards,” he adds.

On the second day of the Fresh Conference, the Giraffes awards took place, celebrating the best creative work emerging out of Africa of the past year.

What Machine_ won at the Giraffes

Film Bronze for Spotify SA “Stokvel”

Bronze for Spotify SA “Dancer”

Bronze for Spotify SA “Basement”

Bronze for Heineken “All Invitational” Radio Silver for Spotify SA “Young Cece” Digital campaign Bronze for Prime Video “Jack Ryan Content Calendar”

Bronze for Spotify SA “We Got It”

Silver for Heineken “All Invitational”

Silver for Heineken “Saint Tactical” Innovation tech Bronze for Heineken “All Invitational” Brand and activation experience Silver for Heineken “All Invitational” PR and influencer Silver for Heineken “All Invitational” Print and outdoor Bronze for Spotify “We Got It”



More about the awards

The Golden Lions celebrate how each agency excels in their given practice and delivers results for a campaign. Another huge aspect of the Golden Lions is a peer and colleague voting system, where teams across Africa recognise and give kudos to Publicis agencies who have the best culture, who they would most recommend working with and who have grown the most over the past year.

The Giraffes Awards celebrate creativity across film; branded content; print & outdoor; radio; innovative use of tech & data; PR & influencer campaigns; digital campaigns; website design, apps and platforms; direct marketing, CRM and loyalty; brand activation and experience; brand identity; packaging, publication and collateral design; media; craft; and integrated campaigns.



