Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

xneeloJoe Public UnitedDentsuTopco MediaInnovate DurbanGrey AfricaGagasi FMJust DesignStudent VillageMotsepe AdvertisingSmart MediaOur Salad MixOFM RadioeMediaNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Customer Experience Leader/Customer Success Manager Johannesburg
  • Creative Director Cape Town
  • Senior Account Manager - Activations/Promotions/Experiential Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Intern Johannesburg
  • Head of Field Marketing Johannesburg
  • Content Manager Cape Town
  • Marketing Writer/Communications Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Account Executive Cape Town
  • Digital Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Digital Marketing Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    How to drive customer growth through the power of WOM marketing

    8 Mar 2022
    Marketers know that word-of-mouth is by far the most powerful tool they have to acquire customers and grow their businesses. But the conventional wisdom is that people are not going to recommend insurance to their friends around the braai or on their Twitter feeds.
    Source:
    Source: www.pexels.com

    Cofounder of Naked, Ernest North shares three insights about growing a business via positive customer sentiment that could be applied to nearly any industry.

    1. Start by solving a customer problem


    There’s plenty of research out there about the power of word of mouth. According to Nielsen research, 83% of online respondents in 60 countries say they trust the recommendations of friends and family, making word-of-mouth the most trusted form of marketing among consumers.

    A McKinsey study, meanwhile, indicates that word of mouth is the primary factor behind 20% to 50% of all purchasing decisions.

    But to get that positive customer buzz, a business first needs to impress the customer by solving a problem for them.

    2. Take the bad feedback along with the good


    Authenticity matters when winning a customer’s trust. People can see straight through paid-for or fake positive TV ads or social media reviews. We take the approach of letting real customers do the talking. When a mistake happens and results in negative feedback from a customer, this is an opportunity to learn and make things right.

    3. Use reviews as inspiration


    Because the users’ experience is core to how we built our company, we are obsessed with listening to customer feedback. It mostly informs our ongoing technology developments as we keep scaling our self-service offering, but occasionally we also use some of the reviews and compliments as inspiration for telling stories about our brand.
    NextOptions
    Read more: marketing strategies, word of mouth marketing, Ernest North

    Related

    Jordan Epstein talks Good Vibes, influencer marketing and social media in the metaverse
    Jordan Epstein talks Good Vibes, influencer marketing and social media in the metaverse21 Feb 2022
    Why online referrals are changing the marketing game
    Why online referrals are changing the marketing game23 Sep 2021
    Make flexibility key to every successful marketing strategy
    Make flexibility key to every successful marketing strategy21 Jul 2021
    3 ingredients of a new-generation business with digital success
    3 ingredients of a new-generation business with digital success25 May 2021
    The problem with the generation gap? Marketers keep falling into it
    The problem with the generation gap? Marketers keep falling into it11 May 2021
    Omnichannel - Chasing the marketing Holy Grail
    Omnichannel - Chasing the marketing Holy Grail25 Jan 2021
    5 social media megatrends for 2021
    5 social media megatrends for 20217 Jan 2021
    #BizTrends2021: Humanise your brand with sustainable advertising
    #BizTrends2021: Humanise your brand with sustainable advertising6 Jan 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz