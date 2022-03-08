Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

xneeloJoe Public UnitedDentsuTopco MediaInnovate DurbanGrey AfricaGagasi FMJust DesignStudent VillageMotsepe AdvertisingSmart MediaOur Salad MixOFM RadioeMediaNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

#OrchidsandOnions Opinion South Africa

Menu

#OrchidsandOnions

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

#OrchidsandOnions: Ukraine weaponises web

8 Mar 2022
Brendan SeeryBy: Brendan Seery
First time internet has been used on such a scale to do battle.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The power of social media and the internet to influence national events and even bring about regime change has been steadily building over the past decade. The revolutionary changes of the Arab Spring were fuelled by social media, which proved not only to be a communication tool, but also a rallying force for anti-government protesters.

However, the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine is the first time a conflict has not only featured so prominently on social media, but it is the first time that the medium has been used on such a scale as a weapon.

And at this stage of the conflict, the Ukrainians are well ahead of the Russians on this particular cyber battlefield.

Backed by Ukrainian tech business people and run by savvy communicators and marketers, the Ukrainian information offensive on the internet has been something never seen before.

The problem with many of the social media posts by a wide swathe of official and nonofficial Ukrainian accounts is that they are proving either to be fake news or misleading.

Some examples are the supposed massacre of the 13 Ukrainian troops on Snake Island by the Russians. When called upon by the Russians to surrender, the men allegedly told the warship to “Go f... yourself”. It seems, though, that the men were taken prisoner.

Then there was the false story about the “Ghost of Kyiv”– supposedly a Ukrainian fighter ace who shot down six Russian planes in his Mig-29 fighter on the first day of the battle. That has since been debunked.

Apple could lose R46m in iPhone sales daily amid Russia market exit
Apple could lose R46m in iPhone sales daily amid Russia market exit

1 day ago


There was also drone footage that purported to show a Russian armoured vehicle being destroyed. Problem: This was from the conflict in Syria. Some so-called video evidence, flighted by Western media, absurdly turned out to be from a video war game.

Yet, elsewhere, the Ukrainians did brilliant propaganda. That word has a dirty tone to it but, effectively, it is just another form of advertising or marketing. You’re selling patriotism, to rally your people, or emotion to confuse your enemies and win you support from elsewhere, both moral and physical.

Heading this offensive has been the country’s president, former comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, who has a presence in front of the camera and is either brilliant with words or has very talented speechwriters. Images have been sent across the world of him, wearing a flak jacket, out and about with his troops... and very few seem to be bothered about the fact that these were taken more than a year ago.

Potential impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on SA's commercial property market
Potential impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on SA's commercial property market

By 1 day ago


However, he seemingly has stayed at his post and his briefings to journalists, in army green T-shirt in a building protected by sandbags, have been riveting.

This is reality TV in the very real sense. People are dying, fake bits and pieces notwithstanding – and Kyiv occupied not only the moral high ground from the beginning, but has used it to stunning effect.

Some of the things the Ukrainians have done cut straight to the heart... as when they offered to allow Russian mothers to collect their sons who had been captured.

In another video, a young captured Russian conscript broke down in tears when talking to his mother, in a link facilitated by his captors. A Ukrainian woman puts her arm around him to comfort him and assure his mother he will get home safely.

It is a stunning way of emphasising the humanity of a people – would you comfort a soldier who had been trying to kill you and take over your country? – and plant the seeds of anger among ordinary Russians.



A patriotic rallying film also shows Ukrainian marketing at its most effective. It could be cheesy but, when you look at it, you know real people – soldiers and civilians – are dying because of the Russian invasion - so it hits home, even if you are thousands of kilometres away.

It is through the thoughts and words of a soldier that the subtle “fight them in the fields” type of Churchillian message is conveyed.

Don’t be scared. Pat my dog for me. How is the kid doing? Tell dad to take care of him and mommy.

Then the soldier tells the various people of Ukraine that they [the troops] know the rest of the country has their back. It ends with a group of steely, determined soldiers looking into the camera above the line: Come back alive.

Source: Hadrian. SocGen is one of the banks considered most exposed.
Could the Ukraine invasion spark a global financial crisis?

By 1 day ago


It is the best type of propaganda because it plays on emotions. Propaganda is marketing and this is good marketing. But I won’t give it an Orchid for two reasons:

First – there is a lot of fake news – on both sides. Second – real people are really dying and that doesn’t deserve an award.
*Note that Bizcommunity does not necessarily share the views of its contributors - the opinions and statements expressed herein are solely those of the author.

NextOptions
Brendan Seery
Brendan Seery's articles

About Brendan Seery

Brendan Seery has been in the news business for most of his life, covering coups, wars, famines - and some funny stories - across Africa. Brendan Seery's Orchids and Onions column ran each week in the Saturday Star in Johannesburg and the Weekend Argus in Cape Town. Contact him now on moc.liamg@4snoinodnasdihcro
Read more: Propaganda, Brendan Seery, Volodymyr Zelensky, #OrchidsandOnions

Related

Riky Rick in African Bank's campaign
#OrchidsandOnions: Riky was perfect for bank1 Mar 2022
Sourced from
#OrchidsandOnions: Case of a can can-do22 Feb 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Proving speed is of the essence
#OrchidsandOnions: Proving speed is of the essence15 Feb 2022
Sourced from
#OrchidsandOnions: Windmills go green8 Feb 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Tasty fast-food moves
#OrchidsandOnions: Tasty fast-food moves1 Feb 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Hilux - it's the real thing
#OrchidsandOnions: Hilux - it's the real thing25 Jan 2022
Source:
#OrchidsandOnions: Ah for the good ol' days18 Jan 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Let's crumple tinfoil hats
#OrchidsandOnions: Let's crumple tinfoil hats14 Dec 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz