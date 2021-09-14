The AMC announces relaunch

The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced its relaunch, with updated vision and goals. The AMC is a pan-African body of marketing professionals with the aim to bring national marketing bodies and associations of nine countries together.
Helen R. McIntee, president of the African Marketing Confederation
According to Helen R. McIntee, president of the The Covid-19 crisis has changed consumer behaviour now and probably forever, presenting both challenges and opportunities for marketing professionals.
“The marketing profession’s most pressing imperative today is “to kick start a new conversation on how best to address a radically changed business environment as the world slowly emerges from the Covid-19 chaos,” she said.
Members of the AMC have expressed their commitment to the ongoing development of the marketing profession, to ensure the highest possible standards. The AMC aims to provide a platform for networking opportunities, the exchange of knowledge and expertise and the continuous development of professional marketing skills.
The AMC consists of member bodies that include the Institute of Marketing Management South Africa (IMM), Marketers Association of Zimbabwe, The Zambia Institute of Marketing, The Marketing Society of Kenya, The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, the Institute of Marketing and Management, Mauritius, Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) and The Moroccan Association of Marketing and Communications (AMMC).
“We are more committed than ever to growing and developing the profession and to ensuring that African marketing specialists have the support needed to survive and thrive today and in a post-Covid new normal. The AMC’s vision of connecting marketers across Africa will provide the best platform to allow us to engage, share and find new solutions,” McIntee said.
The AMC’s new vision and goals will be outlined in detail on 30 September 2021 at a relaunch event, which will also include presentations and discussions with top marketing thought leaders and experts.
“If you are a marketing professional, work in a marketing-related field, are an academic, a business owner, or if you are just interested in marketing, this event is not to be missed,” said McIntee. “I was honoured to be re-elected as President of the AMC for its re-launch year, and I look forward to addressing our AMC members at our relaunch event on 30 September 2021.”
It is time for African marketing to shine
AMC secretary-general Gillian Rusike believes that this is the time for marketing professionals to take the lead at the front of strategic planning.
“It is marketing that identifies customer needs; it is marketers who interact with customers, and it is the same professionals who tailor-make products and services to meet the changing needs of the customers and excite demand and consumption of the same. A lot has changed in the way we are doing business and we want to see marketing at the front. This is the time for Africa to shine on a global scale through the AMC,” he said.
The speaker line-up for the relaunch event includes Dr. Alistair Mokoena, country director at Google South Africa, who will share his insights and deep experience with attendees. Mokoena spent 14 years in various marketing roles at Unilever, Tiger Brands, SABMiller, Cadbury and Barclays Bank. His roles ranged from brand manager to marketing director.
For more information on the AMC relaunch, which is hosted by Smart Procurement, or to register to attend this event, go here
.