Jabulani Sigege appointed as ECD for Wunderman Thompson SA

1 Mar 2021
Issued by: Wunderman Thompson
Jabulani is a Zulu word meaning 'rejoice', and that's precisely what the Wunderman Thompson SA team is doing after the confirmation of Jabulani Sigege's appointment. The admired creative lead will join one of the county's largest marketing services agencies as executive creative director on 1 March 2021.
Consistent with previous statements from the agency, the ambition to firmly position creativity as a key driver of the business moving into a new decade is bolstered by Sigege’s appointment. This news comes a few months after the announcement of Qingqile (WingWing) Mdlulwa as the agency’s group CCO.

Qingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa joins Wunderman Thompson SA as group CCO

Qingqile Mdlulwa's appointment as group chief creative officer of Wunderman Thompson South Africa is a proud milestone for one of the country's largest marketing services agencies...

Issued by Wunderman Thompson 11 Dec 2020


Sigege is an award-winning creative who has worked at some of South Africa's most successful and recognised agencies. He’s nurtured his skills by working on iconic local and global brands, always ensuring that he leaves the brand stronger than it was before. This list includes Heineken, Yardley London, Old Mutual, Capitec Bank, City of Cape Town, Takealot.com, Superbalist and Nando’s.

Jabulani Sigege
In an interview about what Sigege believes to be critical for career success in the 21st century, he shares that it is an ability to adapt to the new digitally powered marketing landscape. He expressed that although technology advances, a creative idea's power is still paramount – it’s the differentiator; the skill to originate concepts and bring them to life meaningfully makes all the difference these days.

Wunderman Thompson SA CEO Miles Murphy said: “I’m so honoured to have Jabu as a leading creative light joining the Wunderman Thompson team. And I’m excited about the formidable and transformed creative team that WingWing is building. Apart from being exceptionally talented, they also understand that hard work, fun, openness and life-long learning will mould them to become the sum of their experiences. The personalities of the creative leadership team we are building will no doubt cultivate an enviable hub of creative excellence, and Jabu will add to that magic.”

Over the course of his career, Sigege’s work has been recognised at Cannes Lions, One Show, Clios, London International Awards, Loeries, Pendorings, Assegais, Bookmarks, Eagle Print Awards, Design Indaba South Awards, Creative Circle Ad of the Year and Creative Circle Ads of the Month.

For more information, please visit us at www.wundermanthompson.com and follow Wunderman Thompson on our social channels via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson South Africa is born out of the country's oldest digital, social media, technology and advertising agencies. Strong strategic and creative approaches backed by data insights drive service delivery across four centres of excellence: Advertising, Digital, Technology & Consulting.

Part creative agency, part tech firm, and part consultancy, Wunderman Thompson offers Level 1 BBBEE credentials, a team of 500+ talented professionals, and 4 office locations nationwide. The group's global network spans 90 markets.
