All Assegai Awards finalists revealed

The Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) has published a complete list of over 130 finalists in the running for dozens of Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards.
The list of finalists for the TymeBank-sponsored awards is available at https://www.assegaiawards.co.za/2020-finalists/
. Winners will be announced at the Assegai Awards evening set for 26 November 2020 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.
“We’re looking forward to celebrating and rewarding the best local direct and integrated marketing talent in November,” said David Dickens, CEO of the DMASA.
Last year, the Assegai Awards saw Ogilvy being named Agency of the Year while Rogerwilco received the Leader award in the same category. There are Leader, Bronze, Silver and Gold awards to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others. Judges looked specifically for the most effective use of content, database analytics, interface and navigation design, banners, microsites, and every other direct and integrated marketing tool.
The 2019 Assegai Awards was recently held at The Polo Room/Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg...
13 Nov 2019
The DMASA is the continent’s leading non-profit dedicated to the sustainable development of the direct and integrated marketing industry. It is recognised by the National Consumer Commission, which enables it to manage consumer complaints within the direct marketing space on behalf of over 300 members. Since its 2005 founding, DMASA members have also benefited from lobbying activities which have helped influence policy around integrated and direct marketing. To help ensure continued responsible access to consumers, the DMASA enforces its Code of Principled Marketing according to which all members must adhere, while also promoting data protection compliance and professional development through the DMASA e-Learning Academy.
For more information, email gro.asamd@ofni
or visit www.dmasa.org
.