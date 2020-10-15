Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

All Assegai Awards finalists revealed

15 Oct 2020
Issued by: DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) has published a complete list of over 130 finalists in the running for dozens of Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards.

The list of finalists for the TymeBank-sponsored awards is available at https://www.assegaiawards.co.za/2020-finalists/. Winners will be announced at the Assegai Awards evening set for 26 November 2020 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating and rewarding the best local direct and integrated marketing talent in November,” said David Dickens, CEO of the DMASA.

Last year, the Assegai Awards saw Ogilvy being named Agency of the Year while Rogerwilco received the Leader award in the same category. There are Leader, Bronze, Silver and Gold awards to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others. Judges looked specifically for the most effective use of content, database analytics, interface and navigation design, banners, microsites, and every other direct and integrated marketing tool.

#AssegaiAwards2019: All the winners

The 2019 Assegai Awards was recently held at The Polo Room/Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg...

13 Nov 2019


The DMASA is the continent’s leading non-profit dedicated to the sustainable development of the direct and integrated marketing industry. It is recognised by the National Consumer Commission, which enables it to manage consumer complaints within the direct marketing space on behalf of over 300 members. Since its 2005 founding, DMASA members have also benefited from lobbying activities which have helped influence policy around integrated and direct marketing. To help ensure continued responsible access to consumers, the DMASA enforces its Code of Principled Marketing according to which all members must adhere, while also promoting data protection compliance and professional development through the DMASA e-Learning Academy.

For more information, email gro.asamd@ofni or visit www.dmasa.org.

DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Melrose Arch, Ogilvy, DMASA, Direct Marketing Association of SA, Rogerwilco

Related

DMASAJudges of the IAS Agency Credentials Award announced - Assegai Awards 20206 Oct 2020
Publisher’s ToolboxOfficial announcement: MojoReporter launches exciting new features14 Sep 2020
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy becomes first agency brand to reach 1 million followers on LinkedIn10 Sep 2020
DMASAAgency credentials: So much more than swagger31 Aug 2020
DMASADeadline for the 2020 Assegai Awards extended27 Aug 2020
DMASAData breaches the challenges of the new industrial revolution25 Aug 2020
DMASAAdvertising industry leaders chosen for the 2020 Assegai Awards' judging panel24 Aug 2020
DMASAAfrica and Middle East entries lift the Assegai Awards7 Aug 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz