The only campaign approach to GBV

About Jennilee Peremore-Oliver

Jennilee Peremore-Oliver is a Communications Consultant, and Owner/CEO or Jenniemore (Pty) Ltd, a Communications Consultancy based in East London, South Africa. She has a Master's Degree in Applied Media, a Bachelor's Degree in Media, Communication, and Culture, and a professional certificate in Management from the Nelson Mandela University Business School. She is an award-winning PR practitioner who has been working in the industry since 2009. Read her blog on www.jenniemore.com