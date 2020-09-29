OFM braaing for charity this Heritage Month

OFM, the sound of your life in central South Africa, braaied for charity this Heritage Month and had fun with some of its many loyal listeners during the process.
Every Friday, during Heritage Month, OFM visited one of the cities or towns in its broadcast region to braai for charity. Listeners could purchase a boerewors roll, barbecued to golden brown perfection by our very own presenters including Shandor Potgieter, Sam Ludidi and Alucius Mocumi. Boerewors rolls sold for R20 per roll, but listeners were encouraged to make a donation to support the charities in their region. In some cases, donations of up to R1,000 and, in one case, R10 000 were received.
At lunch, host Enriko Klopper broadcast his show live from every braai venue to keep the rest of central South Africa excited and informed about our Braai Day initiative.
Says Lindiwe Mtwentula, OFM marketing manager: “Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, patron of National Braai Day, said ‘We have 11 different official languages, but only one word for the wonderful institution of braai.’ During Heritage Month, OFM not only honoured the age-old South African tradition of coming together around a fire, but we braaied with a purpose! Once again, our listeners didn’t disappoint. They came out in numbers and donated freely to help communities in their area. It just showed again how warmly our hearts beat for central South Africa!”
The Braai Day challenge started Friday, 4 September in Klerksdorp at Hyper Meat, with R10,140 raised for the Triest Training Centre for People with Intellectual Disabilities. It was Kimberley’s turn on 11 September, where Beefmaster hosted the team and R28,500 was raised for Re Tlameleng Special School. On 18 September, the team braaied at Penguin Cooling ably assisted by Vryburg Vleismark. A whopping R91,562 was raised for Round Table Vryburg 72 in support of LJ Visser.
Finally, on 25 September, OFM was hosted by Amadeus Butchery where a total amount of R20,475 was raised for the Bethlehem SPCA.
In total, OFM’s Braai Day Challenge raised R150,677 for good causes around our region. Who is OFM?
