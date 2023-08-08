Winners of Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Durban announced

Topco Media, a leading media company focused on empowering entrepreneurs, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of the Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Durban event. This milestone marks the second stop in the EmpowHER Development Series, with the final event set to take place in North West in August.

The Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER series aims to create a vibrant community and provide networking opportunities for aspiring women entrepreneurs. The series equips women with the necessary skills and knowledge to build successful enterprises that drive economic development in South Africa. This year's event has been a resounding success, attracting passionate businesswomen from various industries.

Inspiring speakers and engaging discussions

In Durban, held at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga on Thursday, 29 June 2023, attendees were captivated by inspiring speakers and engaged in thought-provoking discussions. The conference featured renowned personalities from the business world, including Cindy Norcott, motivational speaker, author, and entrepreneur; Nomusa-Dube Ncube, honourable premier of KwaZulu-Natal; Maria Ngcaweni, lead: specialist sectors at Standard Bank South Africa; Saskia Hill, co-founder and head of partnerships at Connect BPS Global; and Esayvanie Reddy, CEO of KZN Oils. The event was hosted by Vuyolwethu Dubese, an Innovation M&E consultant and host of ESG for SMEs.

A key highlight of the Durban event was the intense pitching den, where eleven pre-selected entrepreneurs showcased their promising business models. These talented individuals delivered compelling three-minute elevator pitches, followed by interactive five-minute Q&A sessions with a panel of esteemed judges.

The judges included Jenine Zachar, head of enterprise and direct banking propositions at Standard Bank South Africa; Fikile Kgobe, lead global markets at Standard Bank; Mabongi Khuzwayo, MICE coordinator at the KZN Convention Bureau; and Esayvanie Reddy, CEO of KZN Oils. The winners from all three regional events, including Cape Town and Durban, will attend the prestigious Standard Bank Top Women Awards in November 2023 in Johannesburg. The ultimate winner will receive the trophy and a generous cash prize of R50,000.

Winners

We are delighted to announce the winners of the Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Durban event. Ntokozo 'Melo' Ntleko from Takkie Wash SA emerged as the winner, impressing the judges with their innovative business model. Lebogang Ramonetha from Chemyx secured the first runner-up position, while Olwethu Nzuza from AmaShazi Animal Feed Suppliers claimed the second runner-up spot. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists for their remarkable achievements.

Final event: Join us in North West

Now, as we approach the final event in the EmpowHER Development Series, we invite all business and corporate women in South Africa to join us for an empowering experience in North West. The event will take place in Sun City, a renowned destination for business and leisure, and promises to be an incredible opportunity for networking, learning, and growth.

To secure your spot at the Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Regional Conference in North West, please sign up using the application form available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DV35PPY. Additionally, tickets can be purchased at https://qkt.io/AWYT87. We encourage all attendees to take advantage of the 20% discount exclusively available to Standard Bank customers using their BIN numbers as a promo code (first six numbers on your card).

Don't miss out on this chance to connect with successful entrepreneurs, gain valuable insights, and propel your business forward. Join us for the final event of the Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER series and be part of the thriving community of empowered women driving South Africa's economic growth.

Sponsors, partners, and lifestyle partners

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, partners, and lifestyle partners for their invaluable support in making the Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER series a resounding success. Their commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs is commendable,” says Fletcher.

Platinum Sponsor:

Standard Bank Partners:

KZN Oils

KZN Convention Bureau Lifestyle partners:

Softlips

Eskamel

Hado Labo Tokyo

Woolworths

Propel Photo Booths

MLT Car Rental

Amile Wines



