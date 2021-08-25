A fruitful partnership between Implats and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line. By Nicole Chamberlin
  • Woolworths CEO Zyda Rylands to step down
    Woolworths CEO Zyda Rylands to step down
    Chief executive officer of Woolworths South Africa, Zyda Rylands, is stepping down from the role, effective from 30 September 2021. Woolworths will not retain the Woolworths South Africa CEO position as the retailer seeks to streamline its operating model.
  • Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    #WomensMonth: 'Do you, boo!' says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Image supplied
    All the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards finalists
    The finalists for the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext awards have been announced.
  • MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    The MTN Group has announced that it has appointed Burak Akinci as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the instant messaging app Ayoba, effective 1 September.
  • #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    Head of the Competition & Antitrust Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha 'Lee' Naidu is a torchbearer for diversity and inclusion with a deep social conscience. It was this principle which sparked her interest in law, and following some sage advice from Dikgang Moseneke - then-deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court - decided to use her talents to advance corporate social transformation from the inside out, rather than battle it on the surface. This has paved the way for her many successes. Now 36, Naidu was appointed as one of Baker McKenzie's youngest partners when she was only 32, and is currently the youngest member of the Johannesburg office's management committee - proving that just because you're young and a woman, it doesn't mean you can't be successful. By Shan Radcliffe
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

A fruitful partnership between Implats and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

25 Aug 2021
Issued by: Topco Media
Topco Media is proud to announce that they have chosen to partner with Implats for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, taking place on 6 and 7 October 2021. Implats is a leading producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) and its vision is to be the most valued and responsible metals producer, creating a better future for its stakeholders by delivering value through excellence and execution.
A fruitful partnership between Implats and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

An opportunity for collaboration

The Top Women Conference brings together a trusted network of over 10,000 women entrepreneurs and leaders who are embracing innovative gender empowerment strategies. The two-day virtual event offers public and private sectors tailored solutions to drive gender equality, allowing delegates to engage in brave conversations and learn from industry pioneers.

As a gold sponsor, Implats is set to host an interactive panel discussion on why women are key to economic transformation and sustainable development. The panel will include Implats’ Lee-Ann Samuels, group executive: people, and Thabile Makgala, executive: Eastern limb.

Top women together

Commenting on Implats’ participation at the conference Lee-Ann Samuel, Implats group executive: people said: “We are delighted to participate in Topco’s 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference because its objectives are so closely aligned to our own goals of women advancement. As a business, we have taken decisive steps to create an environment conducive to gender equality and to address barriers to the employment, retention and advancement of women. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share some of these initiatives with others who are equally passionate about gender equality.”

Thabile Makgala, executive: Eastern limb at Implats adds: “Male-dominated industries, such as the mining sector, can be particularly challenging for female employees, which is why providing a platform for women to network, share information, seek guidance and be mentored by other professionals in business is so important for promoting gender equity.”

Topco Media warmly welcomes Implats on board!

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: Topco Media, Implats, Standard Bank Top Women Conference

News


Show more
Let's do Biz