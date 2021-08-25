A fruitful partnership between Implats and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

Topco Media is proud to announce that they have chosen to partner with Implats for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, taking place on 6 and 7 October 2021. Implats is a leading producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) and its vision is to be the most valued and responsible metals producer, creating a better future for its stakeholders by delivering value through excellence and execution.

The Top Women Conference brings together a trusted network of over 10,000 women entrepreneurs and leaders who are embracing innovative gender empowerment strategies. The two-day virtual event offers public and private sectors tailored solutions to drive gender equality, allowing delegates to engage in brave conversations and learn from industry pioneers.As a gold sponsor, Implats is set to host an interactive panel discussion on why women are key to economic transformation and sustainable development. The panel will include Implats’ Lee-Ann Samuels, group executive: people, and Thabile Makgala, executive: Eastern limb.Commenting on Implats’ participation at the conference Lee-Ann Samuel, Implats group executive: people said: “We are delighted to participate in Topco’s 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference because its objectives are so closely aligned to our own goals of women advancement. As a business, we have taken decisive steps to create an environment conducive to gender equality and to address barriers to the employment, retention and advancement of women. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share some of these initiatives with others who are equally passionate about gender equality.”Thabile Makgala, executive: Eastern limb at Implats adds: “Male-dominated industries, such as the mining sector, can be particularly challenging for female employees, which is why providing a platform for women to network, share information, seek guidance and be mentored by other professionals in business is so important for promoting gender equity.”Topco Media warmly welcomes Implats on board!