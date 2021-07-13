Join Transformation Strategy VIPs at the Annual Top Empowerment Conference

Join the ranks of companies that are excelling at implementing transformative strategies. As Ralf Fletcher, Topco CEO has said, "now we are at a point where we can draw from more than 20 years of insights to meaningfully lead the conversation on the efficacy of transformation in the South African context."
The reality is that many companies are still approaching B-BBEE as a penalisation rather than a powerful tool that can increase the bottom line for both business and the economy. We should approach transformation strategies as guiding lights on the path towards enriching South Africa. Gaining value from a greater cross-section of experiences and backgrounds can only be beneficial. It is only then that we will find that B-BBEE can provide companies with a competitive edge.
Beyond compliance and being a beacon to clients and suppliers, a focus on exceeding expectations in transformation is vital. By applying better business practices in the current climate of South Africa, we can unlock our country’s economic potential.An occasion for collaboration
Successful implementation of transformation policies works to create employment, boost profit margins and ultimately create more favourable economic conditions. The Top Empowerment Conference
, on the 14th & 15th of July
, allows us space and time to celebrate with and learn from those organisations implementing successful transformation strategies.
Mike Brown, chief executive at Nedbank; Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes; Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, as well as Zodwa Ntuli, commissioner of the B-BBEE Commission are a few of the honorary keynote speakers that will be taking to our virtual stage to deliver impactful messages and actionable insights in the name of moving forward, together.
Starting at 10am on 14 July, take this conference as an opportunity to make firm and fruitful connections with big business, Government, and entrepreneurs. Proudly sponsored by Nedbank, Cell C, MultiChoice, and the KZN Convention Bureau, the event is our time to combine our brain power, prevail and transform our beloved country into a harmonious, progressive and inclusive society.
