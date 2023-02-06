Is it time for an ERP health check?

Why regular system health-checks are essential for profitable manufacturing...

If you’re in the manufacturing industry, your ERP system manages every aspect of operations and processes - from people to production, from payments to processes.

Quite rightly, you rely on your ERP every single day to run your entire business. It gives you the business clarity, control, and coordination you need to stay competitive.

Your team also depends heavily on your ERP system, from the person doing your taxes in the back office, to your quality assurance manager, to your man in a van handling digitised deliveries.

That’s all good. No cause for concern there.

However, as your business evolves over time, so too should your ERP system. As a company that expects your ERP system to be as efficient as possible, it is important to ensure that your ERP system is up to date, and runs at its best to maximise your efficiency and productivity.

Why your manufacturing ERP needs regular health checks

ERP health and maturity are considerations that often come up. Usually as project groups look to our ERP consultants to know how to enhance key manufacturing processes with enterprise resource planning software. More so if they find the client has an outdated, legacy ERP system.

Why is it important to evaluate the health of your ERP system? The results reveal how efficient your business is due to the technology you use.

Your ERP system is at the core of your business. Running regular ERP health tests can provide an overview of the value and risks within your system, as well as give a report on your organisation's overall performance.

In order to determine if a new ERP solution is necessary, or if you must upgrade your existing ERP system, a proper evaluation of an organisation's ERP health is required.

Out-of-date, legacy ERP systems are undoubtedly exposing manufacturers and distributors to avoidable risks.

How to determine if your ERP needs a health check

1 Your business and customers have evolved, but your ERP system hasn’t

When you first implemented your ERP system, it was configured to meet your business requirements at that time. This may have been last month, or several years back. If the latter, it is likely your business has moved on, but the ERP solution is still customised to serve outdated needs. If so, your teams are probably frustrated with the system as it doesn’t quite do what they need it to do, and cannot keep up with the demands of your modern concern. The system needs to be updated.

2 Your teams are doing things manually again

This might be due to the point above, or due to lack of training. If your team is not able to get what they need from the ERP system, they might revert back to paper or spreadsheets. This is absolutely stealing time and resources from your business. The healthcheck will identify these needs.

3 Your internal processes don’t align with the ERP system

Part of the ERP setup is to customise the solution to support internal processes, so that the desired outcome and the ERP are well-aligned. The health check will identify which processes might need to be updated, and which touchpoints on the system might need to be reset in order for the multiple teams in your business to get the most out of their ERP system.

4 You’re not as efficient as you would like to be

It’s all about working smarter, not harder, right? Well, your ERP system can - and should - reduce operations costs, reduce manufacturing overheads, and improve productivity and efficiency. If it’s not, and you’re not sure why, you need a health check.

As you can see, there are quite a few reasons you should be conducting regular health checks. You need to make sure that you utilise your system and its functionalities to the absolute max and in a way that optimally suits your unique business needs.

The Benefits of Regular Health Checks

When your ERP solutions provider carries out health checks, you get valuable feedback on improvement opportunities, flagged inefficiencies, and the system can continue to run smoothly.

Running regular ERP health checks ensures:

Data integrity and accuracy

Improved demand, financial, and supply forecasting

Better data quality

Improved productivity

Stronger security

Assured quality control

Here’s what else it does.

Minimises system downtime

Performing regular health checks is essential if you want to get ahead of any potential issues with the system, and address them in a timely manner.

This helps to minimise downtime and operational disruption, and ensures that the system runs optimally.

Alerts for potential issues and improvements

Furthermore, regular ERP health checks provide you with valuable insights into the performance of your system, and allow you to make informed decisions about potential improvements. If

If this is done by the ERP solutions provider’s Customer Services team, then not only are you informed of the challenges, they can also implement solutions, upgrades, and customisations that will improve the solve these challenges, and improve the ERP’s output capabilities.

QuickEasy ERP Gives Clients Health Checks with New Premium Support

For the many manufacturing companies all over the world that use QuickEasy ERP software, they know it as a top-notch business operating solution that offers a wide range of benefits. Hosted in the cloud or on your local server, this ERP is designed to streamline complex operations, improve accuracy, and increase efficiency. With QuickEasy, companies can manage their entire manufacturing process from a single platform, from sales to shipping and everything in between.

We recognise that companies evolve faster than their software. We know this because QuickEasy is also constantly evolving and improving!

To support our clients’ growth, the new 'Premium Support' package on offer from QuickEasy’s Customer Service department means manufacturers can get even more out of their BOS ERP software.

Premium Support provides monthly paid support hours to assist our manufacturing clients with some of the system management functions that they are just not able to get to. This allows them to focus on their core business, while QuickEasy takes care of the rest.

How does the Health Check work?

With Premium Support, QuickEasy’s Customer Service’s team does the following:

Database review and analysis . Discrepancies and general data clutter are quickly identified and dealt with.

. Discrepancies and general data clutter are quickly identified and dealt with. Business process review . Your daily procedures, and how you use QuickEasy in your day-to-day activities are reviewed. During our analysis, we uncover potential gaps, inconsistencies, and activities that may compromise the integrity of your database.

. Your daily procedures, and how you use QuickEasy in your day-to-day activities are reviewed. During our analysis, we uncover potential gaps, inconsistencies, and activities that may compromise the integrity of your database. Methodology review . Our Customer Services team observes your teams and identifies any ways for them to save time, reduce steps to outcomes, and to standardise multiple teams’ methodology.

. Our Customer Services team observes your teams and identifies any ways for them to save time, reduce steps to outcomes, and to standardise multiple teams’ methodology. Summary of findings. You get a report with a review of the results. We will guide you through the suggested changes or upgrades, so that you get the very best, and the most effective use of QuickEasy BOS ERP within your business.

Additionally, customers who upgrade to the latest version of QuickEasy BOS ERP will enjoy even more benefits. The regular upgrades available with the Premium Support package help to offset the costs of the support hours, and ensure that the system is always up-to-date. With the latest version of the software, you can take advantage of the latest features, enhancements, and bug fixes.

Final thoughts

The benefits of a Customer Service department performing routine Health Checks on customer's systems are numerous. By providing feedback on improvement opportunities and identifying inefficiencies, you ensure that your ERP system runs smoothly and efficiently.

QuickEasy ERP software is a winning solution for manufacturing companies. And with the new Premium Support package on offer, customers can get even more out of their BOS solution. Efficient, reliable, customisable, this business operating software continues to find new ways to help you stay lean, productive, and competitive in this evolving landscape.