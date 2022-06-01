Industries

    Electrolux looks to strengthen premium segment position with AEG brand

    1 Jun 2022
    International home appliances maker Electrolux has noted growing demand in the South African market for "affordable, innovative high-end appliances", and aims to cater to this need with its premium AEG brand, which relaunched in South Africa this past year.

    Electrolux CEO Murray Crow at the AEG relaunch in Johannesburg. Source: Supplied
    Electrolux CEO Murray Crow at the AEG relaunch in Johannesburg. Source: Supplied

    Electrolux hosted an exclusive ‘Challenge the Expected’ event in Johannesburg recently to celebrate the relaunch, unveil the brand's future plans for the country and showcase its latest product catalogue.

    The event was attended by employees, suppliers, retail clients, media, as well as rugby icon and regional ambassador for the brand, Tendai ‘the Beast’ Mtawarira, and media personality, Boity Thulo.

    Murray Crow, managing director of Electrolux South Africa, commented, "Southern Africa is incredibly important to AEG, and we are excited to finally be able to publicly share more about our plans for this market – which is led by our intention to strengthen our position in the premium spectrum of the market.

    "The emergence of a rapidly growing global middle-class requires us to meet the increasing demand for on-trend, innovative, premium products that enhance how we live. We believe that AEG’s superior values, talent, expertise and foresight allows us to be a driving force in defining enjoyable and sustainable living."

    Boity Thulo alongside the new AEG Airfryer Oven, a popular item in the brand's 2022 catalogue.
    Boity Thulo alongside the new AEG Airfryer Oven, a popular item in the brand's 2022 catalogue.

    Industry trends


    Looking at some of the key home appliance trends for 2022, AEG's consumer feedback detailed:

    • A notable increase in home improvement in South Africa, especially during the lockdown.

    • A focus on great tasting food, providing the best care for clothes and the need to increase overall wellbeing in their homes.

    • Commitment to innovation, quality, durability and ultimately, value for money.

    • On-trend style: Beautiful, sleek, inspiring design are also important.

    • Convenience is now more important than ever. The typical home is now a bit busier as it is simultaneously an office, study, living and entertainment area. E.g. Appliances need to have multiple cooking options in order for it to be more efficient, saving customers more time.

    • Finally, sustainability is an emerging priority. E.g. Energy-efficient food preparation makes sense in many regions for various reasons, including concern for the environment and the cost of energy. When purchasing big-ticket appliances, consumers are more likely to invest in energy-efficient options.

    Hometainment and sustainable living: New Electrolux SA MD shares growth opportunities
    Hometainment and sustainable living: New Electrolux SA MD shares growth opportunities

    25 Aug 2021


    Crow concluded that for AEG, it is all about breaking the boundaries of everyday life and redefining what you expect out of your kitchen and household appliances.

    “We want our products to re-ignite consumers imagination to create new experiences in their kitchens and homes and not just simply settle for good enough. We want our customers to live on their terms and set new standards. We thereby ‘Challenge the Expected’ in that we challenge conventions and do not compromise on innovation in order for you to experience true excellence in cooking and cleaning in your everyday homelife,” he said.
