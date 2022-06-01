SA factory activity expands at faster pace in May - Absa PMI

South African manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in May, as new sales orders recovered following the floods in the KwaZulu-Natal province in April, a survey showed on Wednesday, 1 June.

Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.8 points in May from 50.7 points in April, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.Absa said in a statement that domestic demand normalised and export sales returned to positive terrain following the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, which killed more than 400 people, causing significant damage to infrastructure and port operations in Durban.But Absa warned that the April-May average for the business activity index is well below 50 points and could mean that the actual manufacturing output may record a quarterly contraction in the second quarter."Despite the solid rebound in demand, business activity was stuck just below the neutral 50-point mark in May. This could be due to continued load-shedding and industrial action affecting output, but not necessarily weighing on demand," Absa said.Eskom continues to regularly implement scheduled power cuts as it struggles with breakdowns at its generation units.