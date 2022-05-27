Future Manufacturing Africa: Trade Fair and Summit 2023

Exchanging valuable industry expertise to increase investment prospects in the African continent's manufacturing sector.
The manufacturing industry is crucial to the success of companies and their countries, as it is responsible for creating many goods, giving employment to millions of people, and making goods more affordable. Moreover, the African continent boasts high levels of global
opportunities for investment across the manufacturing industry.
The manufacturing export market in Africa has been growing. According to the World Bank, much of this growth can be attributed to the increased number of African countries that are now in the manufacturing sector. The World Bank also reported that Africa is now the largest manufacturing exporter in the world. To grow the African manufacturing export market, it is necessary to focus on the supply chain in the industry. This includes having a trade fair, and introducing innovation and futuristic technology, equipment and machinery that will provide the industry with solutions to increasing outputs and improving quality.
RX Africa brings you the Future Manufacturing Africa (FMA) Trade Fair and Summit 2023. We aim to facilitate opportunities within the sector to generate jobs and growth, which is a key source of income and is a source of wealth and social development. FMA creates a development path for the manufacturing sector where we create business opportunities for companies that can assist in the growth of circular manufacturing for sustainable development.
The manufacturing industry in Africa has a rise in potential. We see growth spurts in key economic manufacturing countries and product drivers. Egypt, the biggest exporter of petroleum and petroleum products; Nigeria, the biggest exporter of flexible metal tubing; Ghana, the largest producer of cocoa beans in the world, are amongst budding African countries ready for investment and innovation. Other countries but not limited of interest are South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, Congo DRC, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire and Uganda.
The continent is rich with raw materials and has a high demand for manufactured products.This trade show is an opportunity for companies to come and explore the potential of Africa. The purpose of the trade fair is to provide a platform for new and existing companies to share ideas, technologies, and equipment. The FMA Trade Fair and Summit 2023 connects investors, entrepreneurs and key stakeholders in the hope of creating investment opportunities for possible partnerships and projects on the African continent. These opportunities can assist in cross trading, expanding Africa's competitive edge and sustainability across the manufacturing sector.
By attending The FMA Trade Fair and Summit 2023, one can expect to engage with the following exhibitor categories, matching exhibiting countries and buyers who are invested in the following:
- Manufacturing management systems and solutions
- Sustainable technology to increase circular development in manufacturing
- Health & safety control systems, solutions and services
- Industrial machinery components and support systems
- Equipment and machinery
- Cooling & refrigeration for factories
- Packaging & bottling machinery and technology
- Raw material
- Investment hub for financial institutions, looking to invest and finance new or existing manufacturing plants
- African country hubs showcasing their raw materials and products.
The countries and stakeholders involved operate within Africa and outside the continent.
A trade fair is a great way to connect with other companies and international markets, and it is a cost-effective way to get new clients. When attending the FMA Trade Fair and Summit 2023, you can expect to:
- Experience global exhibitors over three days and two events
- Engage with over 5,000 industry decision-makers from African countries
- Have a hybrid connection with B2B, B2G, and G2G business matchmaking meetings
- Improve your production outputs with in person conference sessions
- Engage in investment round tables presentations with African country government representatives
- Develop through live technical workshops and live demos
- Take part in business connect programmes.
Join us in the business of building businesses at the African manufacturing trade fair and summit. Be part of an experience that is increasing Africa's value chain in the manufacturing sector.
Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec), South Africa, 9–11 May 2023.
For further details on how to get involved and invested, please visit our website at www.futuremanufacturingafrica.africa
.
Future manufacturing Africa (FMA) is built by RX Africa and co-located with Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) 2023, Africa's industrial automation technology showcase. It is a new addition to the Reed Expo Africa fold. In its first edition, the event will be co-located with the AATF 2023, thereafter will be an autonomous event.About RX Africa:
RX Africa’s experience is designed to enrich the experience of your event. We are the perfect partner for any event, big or small – from a business conference or a networking event to an educational symposium. RX Africa is the best vendor to work with because we know what it takes to provide a memorable experience.
Join us at the trade fair and summit on manufacturing in Africa. Showcase your products and services today.