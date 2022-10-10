Industries

    Kaap Agri expands online with first e-commerce platform

    10 Oct 2022
    Agri and fuel-related retail group Kaap Agri has launched its first online store. Housed under the Agrimark brand, the group's e-commerce store is in line with its digital transformation strategic objective.
    Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh, Source: Supplied
    Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh, Source: Supplied

    For the first time, customers across South Africa will be able to browse and buy products from Agrimark from the comfort of their homes at www.agrimark.co.za.

    Announcing the official launch, Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh said the online store offers a distinctive range of products that Agrimark has become known for.

    “Agrimark Online offers an e-catalogue of over 40,000 products across 25 categories, ranging from camping equipment to tools, fertiliser to pet products, paint to building materials, and all of the unique agri-lifestyle items the group has to offer. This launch is in line with our retail footprint growth plans to do more business with more customers and will significantly increase the reach of Agrimark as an agri-lifestyle retail brand,” says Walsh.

    From skottelbraais to cable ties, the Agrimark Online catalogue also includes the retailer’s range of irrigation products and accessories, as well as specialist products such as parts, accessories, and farming equipment from Agrimark Mechanisation.

    Supply chain management

    Products are stocked in the group’s distribution centre in Paarl, from which the orders will be fulfilled. “Continuous improvement is part of any e-commerce journey, and we will continue to expand the range of items for online purchase,” says Walsh.

    According to the group, its investment in new supply chain management systems is bearing fruit in managing inventory visibility, stock availability and pricing structures.

    “Customers today expect a seamless purchasing experience, whether online or in-store. Our product prices are aligned across our physical stores and the online store, customers can view whether a particular product is available at their local Agrimark and the online store also caters for our account customers offering an on-account payment option.”

    Delivery to remote locations

    Agrimark Online provides home delivery anywhere in South Africa via logistics partner Dawn Wing. If a website user lives on a farm, there is also the option to drop a digital pin at the farm’s location.

    “We will also create ‘online only’ promotional deals to attract customers to our new store, build brand preference and to help win market share. We want farmers, families and friends anywhere in the country to feel like they have an Agrimark on wheels!”

    Walsh said that digital transformation in retail is becoming mainstream in South Africa and the group understands that customer experiences are being shaped more and more by technology and digital services. Over the past two years, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of e-commerce, with more customers going online for their shopping needs.

    “Enhancing our customer experience and ease of doing business is the driver for our online e-commerce initiative,” Wash states.

    Read more: online retail, Kaap Agri, Agrimark, Sean Walsh

