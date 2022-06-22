Edgars makes big push into click and collect

Source: Edgars

Edgars customers are able to collect parcels when it suits them without rearranging their day or rescheduling couriers as they would with traditional delivery services.In addition to convenience, click and collect also offers customers living in difficult to reach areas, rural areas and informal settlements access to the wide range of Edgars brands and products, giving them the opportunity to shop online without the worry that they’ll either miss a delivery or not even qualify for delivery at all.“Though e-commerce is growing exponentially in South Africa, delivery can still be tricky for many, especially for those living in regional or outlying areas. It is our aim to deliver on the convenience of online shopping by giving everyone an opportunity to easily get their order no matter where they are in the country. That is why a partnership with Pargo makes so much sense,” says Richard Mclennan, head of e-commerce at Retailability.Founded in 2015 by Lars Veul and Derk Hoekert in response to the challenges of delivery in South Africa, Pargo’s growing network of pickup points across the country allows online shoppers to collect their online orders when and where it suits them best.“Creating access is what we’re all about at Pargo,” says Veul, CEO at Pargo. “When we first started out, South Africans living in outlying areas or those with informal addresses had no feasible, reliable delivery option available to them when shopping online, but with click and collect, we’ve been able to solve this critical issue and we are absolutely thrilled that Edgars has chosen our solution to reach those customers too.”