Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

NielsenIQPyrotecBizcommunity.comScan DisplayDistellBurger KingRX AfricaHeineken South AfricaBidvest MobilityBMi ResearchMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Midweight Graphic/Online Designer - Inhouse Cape Town
  • eCommerce Copywriter Cape Town
  • Customer Service Supervisor Cape Town
  • E-commerce Photo Retoucher and Editor Cape Town
  • UK Customer Service Work From Home
  • Digital Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • E-commerce Coordinator/Merchandiser Cape Town
  • Digital Designer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Woolworths rolling out electric vehicle deliveries in 3 provinces

    6 Jun 2022
    Following a successful 10-month trial, Woolworths is embarking on an extensive rollout of electric panel vans (EVs) in partnership with DSV and Everlectric to deliver customers' online purchases in Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban.

    Woolworths rolling out electric vehicle deliveries in 3 provinces

    According to Woolworths, the rollout will result in up to 70% of the retailer’s fleet being powered by electricity which according to the figures from the trial, will have on an annual basis the potential to save 700,000kgs of tailpipe carbon emissions.

    First retailer in SA


    “Last year we announced bold new sustainability goals and ambitions, which included the goal to have zero nett carbon emissions by 2040 so we are very much looking forward to being the first retailer in South Africa to embark on such an extensive rollout of electric panel vans to support our growing online business,” says Liz Hillock, Woolworths head of online and mobile.

    She adds, “Over the last three years we have invested over R1bn in our digital capabilities, providing new and innovative experiences to meet the evolving needs of our customer as well as differentiate our services which has resulted in an exponential growth of online sales. This latest investment in electric panel vans, enables us to continue to grow our online business and deliver the Woolies difference, but with a lower carbon footprint.”

    Takealot's new Richmond Park pickup point comes with robot helpers
    Takealot's new Richmond Park pickup point comes with robot helpers

    5 May 2022


    Woolworths made the announcement to coincide with World Environment Day 2022, celebrated this year on Sunday, 5 June, which calls for transformative changes to policies and choices to enable cleaner, greener, and sustainable living in harmony with nature. According to Professor Kenneth Gillingham at Yale School of Environment, the adoption of electric vehicles offers the opportunity to play a key part in the decarbonising of the economy.

    Energy sources


    Explaining how the vans will be powered Hillock says, “Electricity will be sourced as far as possible from renewable sources maximising the opportunity to utilise solar at DSV and additional chargers co-located at strategic Woolworths store locations. We will work closely with DSV and Everlectric to plan, position and negotiate the installation of these charging stations to leverage off existing renewable/solar installations co-located at the selected malls/retail locations.

    “Should there be any exception to renewables recharging, DSV and Everlectric will work with an audit firm to procure renewable energy certificates (RECs) to offset any indirect grid energy emissions.”

    Outlook: E-commerce and the race for rapid delivery
    Outlook: E-commerce and the race for rapid delivery

    By 21 Feb 2022


    Ndia Magadagela, Everlectric CEO comments, “At Everlectric, we believe that the South African logistics sector is ready to transition to a cleaner, more environmentally friendly and sustainable future. We are delighted that Woolworths is taking a leading role in sustainable logistics in retail by committing to this substantial rollout of our electric panel vans.

    “We see the global renewable energy and electric vehicle trends manifesting, and we know that it is only a matter of time before the existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are replaced by EVs due to their enhanced efficiencies and economic benefits.”
    NextOptions
    Read more: Woolworths, electric vehicles, Liz Hillock, retail delivery, last-mile delivery, DSV

    Related

    Source: Supplied
    Basic food costs at SA's big retailers compared2 Jun 2022
    Source: © rawpixel South African brands lead the continent in the Brand Finance Africa 150 report
    South African brands lead the African continent - again25 May 2022
    Source:
    Woolworths bolsters social commerce capabilities to boost sales25 May 2022
    Woolies wins big at international private label awards
    Woolies wins big at international private label awards12 May 2022
    Source: Getty
    Shopify to snap up Deliverr in $2.1bn deal10 May 2022
    Takealot's new Richmond Park pickup point comes with robot helpers
    Takealot's new Richmond Park pickup point comes with robot helpers5 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz