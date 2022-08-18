Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

HKLMTopco MediaLocation BankDMASABrandFusionUrban Brew StudiosJoe PublicTractor OutdoorPrimedia BroadcastingDigital School of MarketingOgilvy South AfricaBroad MediaG&G DigitalFox Networks GroupDSTV Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Magazines Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Junior Graphic Designer Cape Town
  • Magazine Advertising Sales Executive Cape Town
  • Assistant Editor (B2b) – Travel News Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    August Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates Women's Month

    18 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Topco Media

    In this month's edition:

    This August edition of PSL focuses on women, and on the front cover we feature Professor Thoko Mayekiso, vice chancellor at the University of Mpumalanga. Inside we have a women's rights feature and look at equal work for equal pay - how SA measures up. We celebrate Banyana Banyana's fantastic win in the article Top South African sports women and seven amazing women trailblazing in different sectors. We also pay respect and recall the Women's March of 1956.
    August Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates Women's Month

    In Other News we zoom in on what is going on in terms of Monkeypox and in our Financial Fitness regular you will find tips on planning a smart household budget.

    Subscribe here.

    Special features include:

    • Deputy Chief Justice Designate, Mandisa Maya, who will start her term at the beginning of September – a beacon of hope for women across the country.
    • Women’s Legal Centre director, Seehaam Samaai, on how women can we can create an inclusive society.
    • The Mpumalanga province is set to prioritise the informal economy.
    August Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates Women's Month

    Gender diversity in the workplace is our focus this month in Legal Matters, and we examine how South Africa is doing on the road to achieving its gender diversity goals. We also take a look at how carbon emissions need to be considered as we seek to grow the agricultural sector, and go through South Africa’s policies on traditional medicine as we observe African Traditional Medicine Day at the end of this month.

    Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

    We hope you enjoy the read.

    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

    Related

    Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya
    Maya officially appointed Concourt deputy chief justice25 Jul 2022
    Justice Mandisa Maya
    Deputy chief justice interview set for later this month6 Jun 2022
    Image source: Matthew Benoit –
    Justice Maya to be installed as University of Mpumalanga Chancellor30 Nov 2021
    Image source:
    Four shortlisted for Chief Justice18 Nov 2021
    Source: Evgenyi Lastochkin –
    Names of qualifying candidates for Chief Justice published5 Oct 2021
    The Constitutional Court has denied Athi-Africa Ventures leave to appeal against a judgment blocking its plan to mine coal in a protected area in Mpumalanga. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks
    Constitutional Court rejects coal mining company's attempt to appeal20 Nov 2019
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz