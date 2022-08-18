August Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates Women's Month

In Other News we zoom in on what is going on in terms of Monkeypox and in our Financial Fitness regular you will find tips on planning a smart household budget.

Special features include:

Deputy Chief Justice Designate, Mandisa Maya, who will start her term at the beginning of September – a beacon of hope for women across the country.

Women’s Legal Centre director, Seehaam Samaai, on how women can we can create an inclusive society.

The Mpumalanga province is set to prioritise the informal economy.

Gender diversity in the workplace is our focus this month in Legal Matters, and we examine how South Africa is doing on the road to achieving its gender diversity goals. We also take a look at how carbon emissions need to be considered as we seek to grow the agricultural sector, and go through South Africa’s policies on traditional medicine as we observe African Traditional Medicine Day at the end of this month.

Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

