Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Logistics & Transport Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Unitrans takes a win in Hollard Highway Heroes competition

    Issued by Unitrans
    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    As the festive season gets underway, leading transport, logistics and integrated supply chain solutions company Unitrans, has much to celebrate.
    Unitrans takes a win in Hollard Highway Heroes competition

    “Having five employees in the final of the Hollard Highway Heroes competition is testament to the high levels of professionalism and skill of our drivers,” says Derek Lewis, chief operating officer of the People Transport division of Unitrans.

    Hollard Highway Heroes is a competition designed to create a broader awareness of truckand bus drivers’ invaluable role in transporting goods and commuters, and to promote driving excellence and safer roads.

    One of the bus drivers from Mega Bus, Gabotlamang Jarius Gabonewe, walked away with a win in the Overall Bus Driver category, while fleet controller Molefe Micheal Makhele, and drivers Monuri Moletsane, Phakane Botipe, Nehonho Sixiphumia from Mega Bus Virginia, all made it to the final.

    Gabonewe, a 36-year-old who hails from Taung a small town in the North West Province of South Africa, was suitably rewarded for his dedication, commitment, and outstanding performance in the bus industry.

    He joined the company in 2016 and was delighted to receive this prestigious industry award. “I felt very proud when I found out I won. I was so happy I couldn’t even eat that night!” A first-time entrant, Gabotlamang has already thought about the best way to spend the money and said, “I will use the prize money to finish off my house, lay a tombstone for my late father, and put away some investments for my children.”

    When asked about his passion for his job, Gabotlamang emphasised the meaningful relationships he has built with co-workers and passengers. Putting passenger needs first, his genuine care for them is evident in his adherence to road rules, careful driving, and in the way he responds to passengers’ needs.

    Reflecting on his position, he added: “People need to be aware of the patience, vigilance, concentration, and consideration of safety required to excel within this profession. Bus drivers deserve the respect and recognition, as they are an important part of society at large.”

    Unitrans takes a win in Hollard Highway Heroes competition

    Hollard Trucking’s transformative annual road safety competition, Hollard Highway Heroes, has for the first time crowned two heroes, one in trucking and the other in the bus category. This year, the Hollard Highway Heroes competition was opened to both bus and truck drivers for the first time.

    “We also included all fleet owners across the country, regardless of whether they are insured with Hollard or not. We’re particularly proud to have made this competition more inclusive and to have a chance to honour our heroes,” says Olivia Kumalo, the key accounts manager at Hollard Trucking Risk Services.

    Using telematics, participants are evaluated on various criteria, including whether they exceed speed limits (defined as driving over 85km/h for 15 seconds or more), daytime fatigue driving (covering more than 300km or driving for four hours without breaks), night-time driving (covering more than 150km or driving for two hours and 15 minutes without a pause), and overall distance travelled daily.

    Lewis adds, “This award affirms Unitrans’s commitment to road safety and our investment in people. We are extremely proud of our winner and all the finalists who are beacons of excellence and demonstrate what can be achieved when a company attracts employees who understand the mission and vision of the company and give back in terms of their own commitment and work ethic.”

    NextOptions


    Unitrans
    Unitrans is a leading provider of integrated services focused on growing our clients' business through specialised and bespoke services.

    Related

    Unitrans wins two prestigious awards in the annual Master Drive competition
    UnitransUnitrans wins two prestigious awards in the annual Master Drive competition
    Ubunye Mining Services crowned global Rio Tinto Contractor of the Year
    UnitransUbunye Mining Services crowned global Rio Tinto Contractor of the Year
    Navigating the future of logistics: The role of upskilling and automation
    UnitransNavigating the future of logistics: The role of upskilling and automation
    Unitrans champions International Water Week with collaborative clean-up day
    UnitransUnitrans champions International Water Week with collaborative clean-up day
    Designing for efficiency: How to control room design is a vital cog in high-functioning industries
    liquidlingoDesigning for efficiency: How to control room design is a vital cog in high-functioning industries
    Supply chain solutions provider committed to safety and community
    KAP LimitedSupply chain solutions provider committed to safety and community
    Welcome to the Safripol toy campaign
    KAP LimitedWelcome to the Safripol toy campaign
    Pick n Pay launches 'Feed the Nation' relief fund
    Pick n Pay launches 'Feed the Nation' relief fund
    9 Apr 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz