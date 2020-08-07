This Mandela Month, Bata South Africa donates shoes to healthcare workers, volunteers and their families

As a global leading shoe company, Bata feels responsible towards all its stakeholders including the communities in which it operates across countries and regions. This is why the Bata Group commits to donate one million pairs of shoes to healthcare workers, volunteers and their families , the frontliners fighting the Covid-19 with admirable courage and dedication every day. The donation will impact a number of countries, in Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and India.

About Bata Heroes

As part of this initiative, Bata South Africa decided to roll out their donation of shoes over Mandela Day on the 18 July 2020. Bata South Africa donated over 1,000 pairs of shoes to essential workers and learners so far since the pandemic and will allocate a further 3,000 pairs in July. The deserving organisations and media partners included East Coast Radio, YFM, Siyabonga Foundation, Themba Nkosi Dreamers Foundation, schools and local municipalities.In the true spirit on Mandela Day, Bata South Africa understands that a good pair of shoes can help one to stand tall. As the idea of Mandela Day is that just one person has the power to change the world. Hence it was the more fitting time to give back to our unsung heroes.“During these unprecedented times, Bata is committed to doing everything possible to ensure the health and safety of our employees and consumers, at Bata South Africa we felt it was most fitting to commemorate Mandela Day by giving back to the frontline workers who are our unsung heroes during this difficult time,” said Michael Wyatt, Bata South Africa managing director.Since the onset of the outbreak, Bata through its ‘Bata Heroes’ initiative, has been working with its long-standing foundations, charitable partners, government officials and other organisations to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, in countries as diverse as India, Czech Republic, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Colombia, Italy, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Chile, Peru, Thailand, Malaysia. Bata produced and donated face masks, face shields and protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, as well as donated food, hygienic products or funds through the Bata Children’s Programme and the Bata Shoe Foundation.Founded in 1894, Bata is one of the world’s leading shoemakers, designing comfortable and stylish footwear at surprisingly affordable prices. Bata is a family-owned business selling more than 180 million pairs of shoes annually in our 5,800 stores and producing locally in our 22 Bata-owned manufacturing facilities across five continents. Bata operates in more than 70 countries, thanks to 35,000 colleagues.