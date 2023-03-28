Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

IMM Graduate SchoolBusiness and Arts South AfricaHOT 102.7FMVERVERand ShoweMediaFox Networks GroupFundiConnectKena OutdoorM&C Saatchi AbelYou FMYFM 99.2Association for Communication and AdvertisingAdvertising Media ForumMediaHeads 360Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Youth Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


3 in-person events make up 2023 Sunday Times GenNext's new look

28 Mar 2023
Three separate in-person events will make up this year's new look Sunday Times GenNext; an interactive showcase; an awards event; and a youth marketing conference.
Source: © Bizcommunity All the 2022 Sunday Times winners. This year the event comprises three components
Source: © Bizcommunity Bizcommunity All the 2022 Sunday Times winners. This year the event comprises three components

Held in partnership with Yellowwood, all three events will take place in September this year. The Sunday Times GenNext survey delivers insights on what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and inspirational, for brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.

Last year Nike was named the O veal Coolest Brand - for the 9th consecutive year, with BMW in second and Adidas in third place.

A positive call from industry

Eben Gewers, head of advertising sales at Arena Holdings, which co-ordinates and manages Sunday Times GenNext says the change in format has been necessitated by the growing number of brands and marketing professionals participating.

“The call from the industry has been so positive that we’ve had to expand to three separate events to be able to accommodate the increased relevance and demand for each,” he says.

“As a business that is deeply invested in understanding the South African youth, we not only identify the coolest brands but also engage over 5,000 young people to unearth key insights that can be leveraged into impactful growth strategies,” says Refilwe Maluleke, managing director at Yellowwood, that conducts the annual Sunday Times GenNext research.

Dali Tembo: #BizTrends2023 - The status of Gen Z in Africa
Dali Tembo: #BizTrends2023 - The status of Gen Z in Africa

6 Feb 2023

Youth: leaders of tomorrow

African Bank, which was placed in the top 10 Coolest Banks in 2022, is a joint headline partner for the 2023 edition. “Our South African youth are the leaders of tomorrow,” says Sbusiso Kumalo, chief marketing officer at African Bank.

“The Sunday Times GenNext survey gives us crucial insights into their needs and preferences, which allows us to tailor our products and services to better suit their requirements.

“We hope to inspire in them the “Audacity to Believe” that their dreams and aspirations are possible. Our history as African Bank is living proof of that, and our optimism for the future is reinforced by the undoubted potential we see in so many of our young people today.”

Partnering with Sunday Times is the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA).

“The survey not only provides useful insights relating to communication and marketing to the youth market, it is also a good opportunity to promote and profile the Gautrain brand to young people,” says Dr Barbara Jensen Vorster, GMA senior executive manager, communication and marketing.

Image supplied. Flux Trends is searching for 10 inspiring young, solution-based innovators in South Africa
Flux Trends' 2023 Generation Z Immersion Experience launches

3 Mar 2023

2023 line-up

  • 7 September - Sunday Times GenNext Brand Interactive Showcase: Hundreds of young people between the ages of 8 to 24 years gather to enjoy interactive displays, activations, and competitions from their favourite brands. It’s an opportunity for marketers to showcase their products and get direct engagement and feedback from their target market.
  • 20 September – Sunday Times GenNext Awards: he Coolest brands as voted for by South Africa’s youth will be awarded across numerous categories. The Sunday Times GenNext research study reaches youth across South Africa with surveys conducted by Yellowwood in schools amongst tweens and teens, and an online survey completed by young adults in tertiary institutions.
  • 24 September –publication of Sunday Times GenNext supplement: Share how you’re embracing the youth’s point of view to connect them with your brand. Become part of the game by placing your advert in the Sunday Times GenNext annual supplement, where the latest trends and insights from this year's youth marketing awards ceremony will be revealed.
  • 28 September – Sunday Times GenNext Youth Marketing conference: Brand leaders and marketing experts are convened to discuss the latest trends and preferences in the youth sector, and share insights for the benefit of marketers and brand owners.

NextOptions
Read more: youth marketing, Sunday Times, Eben Gewers, Sbusiso Kumalo, African Bank, Yellowwood, Refilwe Maluleke, youth brands, Arena Holdings

Related

Image supplied. Flux Trends is searching for 10 inspiring young, solution-based innovators in South Africa
Flux Trends' 2023 Generation Z Immersion Experience launches3 Mar 2023
African Grammy Winners Gala honours SA's Grammy 2023 winners
OnPoint PRAfrican Grammy Winners Gala honours SA's Grammy 2023 winners1 Mar 2023
Local papers continue to dominate as SA's top-performing print media
Spark MediaLocal papers continue to dominate as SA's top-performing print media1 Mar 2023
African Bank scoops top employer honours for the second year in a row
African BankAfrican Bank scoops top employer honours for the second year in a row8 Feb 2023
Dali Tembo: #BizTrends2023 - The status of Gen Z in Africa
Dali Tembo: #BizTrends2023 - The status of Gen Z in Africa6 Feb 2023
Gamification and marketing can be a match made in heaven, if you play your cards right says Charné Munien, strategy director at VMLY&R
#BizTrends2023: Gamification and marketing - a match made in heaven?31 Jan 2023
Top 6 Gen Z trends every marketer should know in 2023
Student VillageTop 6 Gen Z trends every marketer should know in 202323 Jan 2023
Alwi Suleiman, lead marketer at Muslim Ad Network, says never been a generation that is as passionate about sustainability and equality as Gen Z
#BizTrends2023: If you want to win over Gen Z, be an unapologetic brand13 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz