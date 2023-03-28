3 in-person events make up 2023 Sunday Times GenNext's new look

Three separate in-person events will make up this year's new look Sunday Times GenNext; an interactive showcase; an awards event; and a youth marketing conference.

Held in partnership with Yellowwood, all three events will take place in September this year. The Sunday Times GenNext survey delivers insights on what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and inspirational, for brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.

Last year Nike was named the O veal Coolest Brand - for the 9th consecutive year, with BMW in second and Adidas in third place.

A positive call from industry

Eben Gewers, head of advertising sales at Arena Holdings, which co-ordinates and manages Sunday Times GenNext says the change in format has been necessitated by the growing number of brands and marketing professionals participating.

“The call from the industry has been so positive that we’ve had to expand to three separate events to be able to accommodate the increased relevance and demand for each,” he says.

“As a business that is deeply invested in understanding the South African youth, we not only identify the coolest brands but also engage over 5,000 young people to unearth key insights that can be leveraged into impactful growth strategies,” says Refilwe Maluleke, managing director at Yellowwood, that conducts the annual Sunday Times GenNext research.

Youth: leaders of tomorrow

African Bank, which was placed in the top 10 Coolest Banks in 2022, is a joint headline partner for the 2023 edition. “Our South African youth are the leaders of tomorrow,” says Sbusiso Kumalo, chief marketing officer at African Bank.

“The Sunday Times GenNext survey gives us crucial insights into their needs and preferences, which allows us to tailor our products and services to better suit their requirements.

“We hope to inspire in them the “Audacity to Believe” that their dreams and aspirations are possible. Our history as African Bank is living proof of that, and our optimism for the future is reinforced by the undoubted potential we see in so many of our young people today.”

Partnering with Sunday Times is the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA).

“The survey not only provides useful insights relating to communication and marketing to the youth market, it is also a good opportunity to promote and profile the Gautrain brand to young people,” says Dr Barbara Jensen Vorster, GMA senior executive manager, communication and marketing.

2023 line-up