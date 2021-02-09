Medical Research News South Africa

UP researchers receive prestigious grants for cancer research

9 Feb 2021
Two University of Pretoria (UP) researchers are among nine researchers in South Africa who have received funding grants from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) as part of the Strategic Health Innovation Partnerships (SHIP) programme. The grants are worth approximately R3m each and are to be used over a three-year period.


Professor Robert Millar will continue his lifelong work by using the grant to test a new way to diagnose and stratify prostate cancer among South Africans, using a liquid biopsy to improve outcomes. For Dr Iman van den Bout, this project forms part of work that began 20 years ago. He will use his grant to initiate and develop the first breast cancer organoid biobank, which will be used to develop better prediction tools for South African women's response to standard chemotherapy regimens offered in the public health system.
