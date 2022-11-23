Industries

    Verve open social intelligence hub in Brighton and communities hub in Toronto

    23 Nov 2022
    Issued by: VERVE
    Verve, the experts in culture communities and smart digital insight, have invested in two further global centres - Brighton on the south coast in the UK and another in Canada's largest city, Toronto.
    Jack Mulholland
    Jack Mulholland

    The company has appointed Jack Mulholland as social intelligence associate director, as they step up the expansion of their social intelligence practice with the opening of the Brighton hub.

    Mullholland joins following more than five years at Brandwatch as a research analyst. At Verve he will be part of the ignite@VERVE team, working in Brighton alongside Jodie Holland, design thinking specialist, and Lydia Burrell, collaborative qual expert. board director, Andy Dexter, who is also based in Brighton, will be on hand to provide mentoring and help with creative insight inspiration to the team.

    Mulholland comments, “I’m delighted to be joining the team to bring my experience and ideas into the mix of what is already a really impressive group of research specialists. And to help bring Verve to Brighton is the cherry on the cake – it’s a great place for hybrid working: a combination of home, beach, local hub and bigger London hub provide all the elements for a rewarding career.”

    Andrew Cooper, Verve founder and CEO, adds, “Brighton is the home of an ever-increasing pool of creative talent – we see it as an ideal location to build out both our social intelligence and design thinking practices, along with augmenting our culture and trends team.”

    Gabriella Goldberg
    Gabriella Goldberg

    Meanwhile in Toronto (Canada), Gabriella Goldberg joins Verve as associate director research and consulting, as Verve build out a ‘centre of insight communities excellence’ in the city to support their ambitious North American growth plans.

    Prior to joining Verve, Goldberg was most recently at Maru Group (previously Ipsos), where she built quantitative expertise across various industries including CPG, Retail, Pharma, and Agriculture. Goldberg comments, “I’m very excited to be joining Verve - not only do I get to work with an amazing and rapidly growing team, but I also get to bring a Canadian perspective into the mix. Toronto is one of the most multicultural cities in the world making it great place for a research hub, and I’m thrilled to now help Verve expand their presence here.”

    Andrew Cooper Verve founder and CEO, comments, “It is an exciting time to be building out around brilliant people in both Toronto and Brighton. Both locations are centres of such inspiring and energising talent – and the bases offer great work/life balance lifestyles. As such both are fabulous locations for building out our post-pandemic – purposed for the new times - business model.”

    VERVE
    We're experts in community panels and smart digital research, delivering inspiring insight; vividly brought to life.
    Read more: Ipsos, Brandwatch, Andrew Cooper, Verve

