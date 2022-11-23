TFG ramps up Black Friday advertising spend by 25%

Fashion and lifestyle retail group TFG is investing 25% more in advertising spend to ensure customers are aware of its Black Friday deals this year.

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The group, which owns the likes of Sportscene, Foschini, Markham and @home, said its buying teams have been working over the last few months to source deals specifically for TFG customers, "offering tremendous value and choice in fresh seasonal product". This is supplemented by TFG's traditional sale deals.

According to the company, this strategy has resulted in almost 25% more available stock to service this peak trading period, the vast majority of which is new merchandise.

"TFG is well positioned to capitalise on the forthcoming Black Friday period, with a substantial number of new stores opened, increased stock availability, great deals for our customers supported by a focused, more aggressive marketing campaign to drive awareness of specific deals in our stores," the group said.

Taking over digital billboards

Having ramped up advertising spend during the frenetic Black Friday period, TFG said its marketing campaign has been designed to reach customers in the malls and deliver the key deals to them at their point of purchase. "Our marketing objective is simple - ensure a strong and focused messaging presence in proximity to our stores to influence purchase decisions in the top malls," the company said.

To achieve this focused campaign, TFG is flighting over 6.8 million digital adverts in the top 21 malls in South Africa over the Black Friday week. This strategy required a takeover of 67 digital billboard sites in these top retail malls and their surrounds.

"To drive consumers to our stores, we are supported by radio, which is a strong frequency medium that drives both awareness and call to action. We are launching a focused, cost-effective radio campaign with a regional weighting against key retail hubs – Gauteng, Western Cape and KZN. Multiple stations with high listener loyalty have been included to improve reach," the company said.

For customers opting to shop online via the myTFGworld platform this Black Friday, TFG will reach this audience via digital and social media channels and targeted SMS drives.

Expanded footprint

With approximately 350 new stores, most of which will be open before Black Friday, our 26 brands are now even better located to satisfy our customers’ needs for great value deals especially in these tough times.

TFG has close to 3,500 stores, with more than 350 of them new stores. While @home has previously championed the group's homeware division over Black Friday, the recent acquisition of Tapestry Home Brands increases TFG's exposure to the homeware market through additional high equity brands Coricraft, Dial-a-Bed and Volpes.

"We have more stores, more offers, more product than ever for this Black Friday," TFG said. It added, "With slightly more than 29 million TFG Rewards customers in South Africa, which equates to nearly one in two South Africans, we are looking forward to a bumper Black Friday period."