Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mpact PlasticsPayflexDistellPerfect WordJust DesignTDMCOnPoint PRRogerwilcoKLADomains.co.zaBullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedHellopeterMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail Marketing News South Africa

TFG ramps up Black Friday advertising spend by 25%

23 Nov 2022
Fashion and lifestyle retail group TFG is investing 25% more in advertising spend to ensure customers are aware of its Black Friday deals this year.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The group, which owns the likes of Sportscene, Foschini, Markham and @home, said its buying teams have been working over the last few months to source deals specifically for TFG customers, "offering tremendous value and choice in fresh seasonal product". This is supplemented by TFG's traditional sale deals.

According to the company, this strategy has resulted in almost 25% more available stock to service this peak trading period, the vast majority of which is new merchandise.

"TFG is well positioned to capitalise on the forthcoming Black Friday period, with a substantial number of new stores opened, increased stock availability, great deals for our customers supported by a focused, more aggressive marketing campaign to drive awareness of specific deals in our stores," the group said.

Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 2022
Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 2022

By 1 day ago

Taking over digital billboards

Having ramped up advertising spend during the frenetic Black Friday period, TFG said its marketing campaign has been designed to reach customers in the malls and deliver the key deals to them at their point of purchase. "Our marketing objective is simple - ensure a strong and focused messaging presence in proximity to our stores to influence purchase decisions in the top malls," the company said.

To achieve this focused campaign, TFG is flighting over 6.8 million digital adverts in the top 21 malls in South Africa over the Black Friday week. This strategy required a takeover of 67 digital billboard sites in these top retail malls and their surrounds.

"To drive consumers to our stores, we are supported by radio, which is a strong frequency medium that drives both awareness and call to action. We are launching a focused, cost-effective radio campaign with a regional weighting against key retail hubs – Gauteng, Western Cape and KZN. Multiple stations with high listener loyalty have been included to improve reach," the company said.

For customers opting to shop online via the myTFGworld platform this Black Friday, TFG will reach this audience via digital and social media channels and targeted SMS drives.

TFG-Tapestry deal: Boon for SA manufacturing, job creation
TFG-Tapestry deal: Boon for SA manufacturing, job creation

5 Sep 2022

Expanded footprint

With approximately 350 new stores, most of which will be open before Black Friday, our 26 brands are now even better located to satisfy our customers’ needs for great value deals especially in these tough times.

TFG has close to 3,500 stores, with more than 350 of them new stores. While @home has previously championed the group's homeware division over Black Friday, the recent acquisition of Tapestry Home Brands increases TFG's exposure to the homeware market through additional high equity brands Coricraft, Dial-a-Bed and Volpes.

"We have more stores, more offers, more product than ever for this Black Friday," TFG said. It added, "With slightly more than 29 million TFG Rewards customers in South Africa, which equates to nearly one in two South Africans, we are looking forward to a bumper Black Friday period."

NextOptions
Read more: Black Friday, Foschini, Sportscene, Coricraft, @home, retail marketing, shopper marketing, Markham, TFG, Volpes

Related

Mobile commerce to take pride of place this Black Friday
Mobile commerce to take pride of place this Black Friday1 day ago
Black Friday survey: online spend likely to triple over last year
PayflexBlack Friday survey: online spend likely to triple over last year1 day ago
7 tips to keep safe while online shopping this Black Friday
7 tips to keep safe while online shopping this Black Friday1 day ago
TFG (The Foschini Group)The Fix Mental Health Awareness panel discussion: Being your authentic self1 day ago
Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 2022
Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 20221 day ago
How to get your brand ahead this Black Friday
TDMCHow to get your brand ahead this Black Friday2 days ago
Makro delights customers once again with 3 weeks of Black Friday running up to the Explosive Black5Day deals
Atmosphere CommunicationsMakro delights customers once again with 3 weeks of Black Friday running up to the Explosive Black5Day deals2 days ago
Retailer Game makes metaverse debut this Black Friday
Retailer Game makes metaverse debut this Black Friday18 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz